Confidence is Micale Cunningham's Biggest Improvement During Scott Satterfield's Tenure

Heading into fall camp prior to Scott Satterfield's first year as the head coach, there were a tremendous amount of questions heading into fall camp. One of which was who would be the starting quarterback: Jawon Pass, Micale Cunningham or Evan Conley.

While all three saw playing time in 2019, it's safe to say that it is now Cunningham's job to lose as the Cardinals begin fall camp in 2020.

A season ago the Montgomery, Ala. native threw for 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 482 yards and six scores. Had his passing efficiency of 194.79 qualified nationally (he needed to attempt just two more passes), it would have been second only to LSU's Joe Burrow.

But out of all the on-field progress that the redshirt junior made in 2019, Satterfield believes that his confidence is what has taken the biggest leap forward in his time that he has known the signal caller.

"You can see that last year throughout the season as he progressed and as he played," Satterfield said in a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday following the first practice of fall camp. "By the end of the season, he felt so much more command of the offense."

Of course Satterfield took the time to complement his physical attributes too. After all, his yards-per-completion of 18.44 was No. 1 in all of FBS and his completion percentage of 62.36% ranked as the fifth-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"He's has a really good summer continuing to help the mental side of the game. He's got ability. He can run, he can throw, throws a great deep ball, he's an accurate passer," Satterfield said. "Just the mental side of it he's gotten better and better. He's playing with the confidence. That's the biggest thing with him."

Even with a stranglehold on the starting quarterback position, Cunningham hasn't let that alter his approach or mindset. The only difference is how his teammates view him as the de facto leader of the team.

"I attack every day with the same mentality: to get better and make the guys around me better. To be more of a leader because I am in that [starting] role," he said. "Guys look at me kinda different, so I gotta know how to carry myself."

Louisville began fall camp Tuesday morning, and the first week of practice will continue through Saturday, August 8.

