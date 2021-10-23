Louisville Assistant Cort Dennison Will Not Coach vs. Boston College

    • October 23, 2021
    Louisville Co-Defensive Coordinator Cort Dennison Will Not Coach vs. Boston College

    Dennison was granted a personal leave of absence this week.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison will not take the sidelines in today's game against Boston College.

    Dennison requested a personal leave of absence for the week, which was in turn granted by the program, as first reported by the Courier-Journal's Cameron Teague, and later confirmed by Louisville Report.

    He is currently in his second run with the Cardinals, as he was brought in by head coach Scott Satterfield back in January of 2019 - two months after Satterfield left Appalachian State for Louisville.

    Prior to a one-year stint as Oregon's outside linebackers coach in 2018, Dennison spent the 2014 through 2017 seasons with Louisville. During that time, he worked his way from graduate assistant, to director of on-campus recruiting and later to inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

    His abilities both as a coach and recruiter has earned him a fair share of national praise. He was named to 247Sports’ 30 Under 30 coaching list in 2017 and 2018, as well as ESPN’s 40 under 40 in 2020.

    (Photo of Cort Dennison via University of Louisville Athletics)

