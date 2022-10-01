Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Injured Late at Boston College; Status TBD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As if losing as a two-touchdown favorite at Boston College was not bad enough for the Louisville football program, the status of their star signal caller is now up in the air moving forward.

Towards the end of the Cardinals' 34-33 loss to the Eagles, quarterback Malik Cunningham did not take the field on the Cardinals' final three drives of the game, suffering what head coach Scott Satterfield described as an "undisclosed injury."

"Malik just didn't go couldn't go back in," Satterfield said after the game." He just got an undisclosed injury and couldn't go back in. We're gonna have to evaluate him when we go back to Louisville. We'll see where he's at, and what the status will be on Sunday or Monday."

Cunningham spent some time in the Cardinals' medical tent during the fourth quarter, then was seen on the ESPN broadcast walking to the locker room on his own power. Prior to Louisville's final drive of the game, the broadcast stated that Cunningham had been ruled out for the game.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt senior also had to briefly exit during the third quarter, after he had taken a blow to the head while sliding. Despite being visibly shaken up, Cunningham spent just one play on the sideline.

Brock Domann took to the field under center during both of Cunningham's absences. The backup quarterback went just 1-for-8 for 19 yards, including 0-for-4 on Louisville's final drive.

Cunningham finished the game going 19-of-28 for 186 yards and a touchdown, while also tallying 52 yards and three scores on the ground. The Montgomery, Ala. native has completed 62.2 percent of his passes this year for 968 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; and has also rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns.

Louisville will be back in action next weekend when they travel to Virginia. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Bob DeChiara - USA TODAY Sports)

