Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, TE Marshon Ford Preview Air Force

The Cardinals are ending their 2021 season against the Falcons in the First Responder Bowl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-6, 4-4 ACC) might have ended the regular season on a sour note - getting blasted by in-state rival Kentucky - but they still have one more game before they close the book on their 2021 campaign.

Next up, the Cardinals will be heading to Dallas, Texas for a matchup with Air Force (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) in the First Responder Bowl. Kickoff against the Falcons from Gerald J. Ford Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, quarterback Malik Cunningham and tight end Marshon Ford took time to meet with the media. They discussed the end of the regular season, previewed the upcoming game vs. Air Force, Cunningham's decision to return for 2022, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conferences, as well as the videos:

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

(On what led him to return for his final year with the program)

First, just the way we finished this season. I want to go out, for my last year, with a better record than we did in the past. We got a lot of players coming back, and I just want to develop more on being a quarterback - which I did this year - but just take it to another level. Get some of those win backs, those close ones that we left out there.



(On when he decided he wanted to come back)

I'm would say definitely after the Clemson game. That was already a thought in my head that I was most likely gonna end up coming back, considering how we ended up finishing those last couple games. I talked to my mom and my family members, and they all thought it was a good idea. I talked over it with Coach Satt, of course he loved that, and this team loved it. We have a lot of guys coming in and coming back, so it's gonna be a good year next year.



(On if he feels like he has something to improve or is overlooked in the ACC)

I have definitely something to prove, I wouldn't say overlooked. There's other great quarterbacks in this league who actually won more games than we did, and put up a little bit better numbers. I wasn't very surprised about it. The stats come with winning, and we didn't win a lot this year. We won some good games, enough to get us a bowl game, but those accolades come with winning.



(On how only having four scholarship receivers available vs. Air Force changes their passing attack)

It's definitely a challenge, but coach (Gunter) Brewer always teaches next man up. Those guys who will get a chance to play have been doing great for us in practice. Don't get to show it in games, but I see it in practice. So those guys are not gonna skip a beat.



(On if it feels different without Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall)

Not at all. It's different not seeing them out there, but playing wise, we still got a lot of speed guys that know this offense. Marshon (Ford) has been around for a long time, JJ (Josh Johnson), T.Y. (Tyler Harrell) and Ahmari (Huggins-Bruce) have come along as well. I feel like those guys are gonna be ready to play. They've been practicing hard with everything going on, and we're just looking forward to play. I'm kind of tired of waiting around, we're ready to play.



(On how big the bowl game is in terms of momentum into the offseason)

There's definitely momentum. With bowl games, going into the next year, there's always momentum for the team who wins. This will be a big, big finish for us on this season, considering how the season went. A lot of ups and downs, and to go out on top against Air Force - a very good team - it would be great to end the season that way.



(On if he thinks about the legacy he would create by coming back)

Oh yeah, for sure. It's always the dream as a kid to finish all the years you can. For me in college, get what I can out of it. I got a degree out of it, and obviously there's still a couple records out there that I want to put my name on. My teammates, I really love those guys. Coming back for another year with this coaching stuff, there's still some more than that I can do, and I will do. Just look looking forward to it.



(On potentially breaking Lamar Jackson's career yardage record at Louisville)

That is crazy considering the yards he put up. It's hard work, and timing, and just patience. That's what it's all about, and that's what I've been doing the last couple years.

Tight End Marshon Ford

(On if he thinks that the pass catchers Louisville has against Air Force will get the job done)

We have a lot of guys in that receiver room, even though Justin and Jordan left, that are getting a chance. They're ready to step up and they're just ready to make plays. We're out there on a practice field, they're going hard, just treating it just like a game to get ready for you. I trust them. They know what they're doing, so ready to see them put on the show.



(On the message to the team so that they're get over the hump and rebound from the Kentucky loss)

That Kentucky game, it was it was just hard. Things didn't go our way, we didn't play good and Kentucky played well. We want to just worry about us, control the things that we can do, add to an effort, and just to execute when we have to execute.



(On the team's mentality since getting back to practice)

Let's get better. We look we look forward to practice every day. We get the we get longer individual time to really work on our craft, and stuff like that. Just getting better, that's all we're worrying about.



(On the excitement around the bowl)

It's pretty exciting. Unfortunately last year COVID hit and stuff like that, but to get another opportunity to go and play in a bowl game in Dallas, Texas - which would be my first time in Texas - it's really huge. We look forward to playing that game.



(On what it means to get Malik Cunningham back)

Really just unfinished business. Next year, compete for an ACC championship again. That bowl game, it's gonna mean a lot. Our team chemistry, just to see - we have the same quarterback coming back, the head of the snake and our captain, coming back, that just says a lot. He's not a me guy, he's a team guy, a we guy.



(On when he found out Cunningham was coming back)

Probably a couple weeks ago. He's a great guy, great quarterback, he's a great guy to be around. That's one of my dogs. So I'm just very, very happy he's back.

(Photo of Marshon Ford, Malik Cunningham, Big Kat Bryant: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

