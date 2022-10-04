Louisville QB Malik Cunningham 'Day to Day' Ahead of Virginia Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The status of star quarterback Malik Cunningham for Louisville's upcoming matchup at Virginia this weekend is now in doubt.

After suffering what had been previously an undisclosed injury in last Saturday's 34-33 loss to Boston College, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference that Cunningham is "day to day" with what he described as "concussion-like symptoms" after taking two blows to the head against the Eagles.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller had to briefly exit during the third quarter, after he had taken a blow from BC linebacker Jalyn Blackwell while sliding, resulting in a targeting penalty. Despite being visibly shaken up immediately after the play, Cunningham spent just one play on the sideline.

"He came out of the game on the targeting penalty, and there was a TV timeout there. He went and got checked out by doctors, was able to come back in the game and felt great," Satterfield said. "I talked to him after that play, and felt really good about it."

Cunningham would later take another shot to the head in the fourth quarter, one which Satterfield did not see, resulting in him missing the final three drives of the game. He spent some time in the Cardinals' medical tent during the fourth quarter, and was seen on the television broadcast walking to the locker room on his own power.

"He came off to the sideline, felt a little different after that shot, saw our doctors and the doctors pulled him from the game at that point," Satterfield said.

Brock Domann took to the field under center during both of Cunningham's absences. The backup quarterback went just 1-for-8 for 19 yards and an interception, including 0-for-4 on Louisville's final drive.

Cunningham finished the game going 19-of-28 for 186 yards and a touchdown, while also tallying 52 yards and three scores on the ground. So far this season, the Montgomery, Ala. native has completed 62.2 percent of his passes this year for 968 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; and has also rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Cavaliers as set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville/Louisville Report)

