Louisville QB Malik Cunningham a ‘Game-Time Decision’ vs. Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham’s status for Saturday's regular season finale at Kentucky will be a “game-time decision,” according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Brock Domann, who already has a pair of starts under his belt this season, including last weekend's home finale vs. NC State, will get the start under center against the Wildcats should Cunningham be unable to go.

On the final play of the first half of their 31-16 loss at Clemson on Nov. 12, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller scrambled for a 26-yard gain on a Hail Mary attempt. As he started to stumble while running towards the sideline, he was tackled by cornerback Nate Wiggins and began writhing in pain.

Cunningham entered the matchup with Clemson already banged up, as he was dealing with an injury to his non-throwing game suffered in the week before vs. James Madison. While he finished the Clemson game going 10-of-13 for 75 yards, he was far from his typically dynamic self and looked uncomfortable at times, tallying 20 yards on only five rushes.

Domann took over in the second half against the Tigers, going 13-of-23 for 175 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Last weekend against the Wolfpack, he went 12-of-25 for 153 yards in the Cardinals' 25-10 victory. For the season, he has completed 51.0 percent of his throws for 737 yards, two touchdown and four interceptions.

So far this season, Cunningham has completed 62.7 percent of his passes this year for 1,552 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions; and has also rushed for 561 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Montgomery, Ala. native has started all but two of Louisville's 11 games this season, also having to miss the matchup at Virginia due to a concussion.

Kickoff between Louisville and Kentucky is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Ken Ruinard - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter