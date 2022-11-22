QB Malik Cunningham Still 'Day-to-Day,' Louisville 'Optimistic' He Can Play vs. Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It'll be another few days of waiting to see if Louisville star quarterback Malik Cunningham will be able to return to action.

After having to miss last week's home finale against NC State due to a right shoulder injury, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference that the redshirt senior is still "day-to-day" ahead of their rivalry showdown at Kentucky.

That being said, while it is fully dependent on how Cunningham progresses throughout the week of practice, Satterfield believes there is a very likely shot he is able to suit up against the Wildcats.

"I expect him today to do some things (in practice)," he said. "He won't do everything today. He's gonna be out there in uniform, he's gonna be practicing, but it's not going to be where he's getting normal reps. But he'll be out there. We're hoping tomorrow to do a lot more, a lot more Thursday, a lot more Friday, then by Saturday be ready to go.

"We'll see how it goes, I think that remains to be seen, but I feel good about it. I feel pretty optimistic that he'll be able to go."

On the final play of the first half of their 31-16 loss at Clemson on Nov. 12, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller scrambled for a 26-yard gain on a Hail Mary attempt. As he started to stumble while running towards the sideline, he was tackled by cornerback Nate Wiggins and began writhing in pain.

Backup quarterback Brock Domann took over in the second half against the Tigers, going 13-of-23 for 175 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Domann would go on to start against the Wolfpack this past weekend, going 12-of-25 for 153 yards in the Cardinals' 25-10 victory.

Domann has seen action in eight of Louisville's games this season, including a pair of starts at Virginia and vs. NC State. For the season, he has completed 51.0 percent of his throws for 737 yards, two touchdown and four interceptions.

Cunningham entered the matchup with Clemson already banged up, as he was dealing with an injury to his non-throwing game suffered in the week before vs. James Madison. While he finished the Clemson game going 10-of-13 for 75 yards, he was far from his typically dynamic self and looked uncomfortable at times, tallying 20 yards on only five rushes.

So far this season, the Montgomery, Ala. native has completed 62.7 percent of his passes this year for 1,552 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions; and has also rushed for 561 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has started all but two of Louisville's games this season, also having to miss the matchup at Virginia due to a concussion.

Kickoff between Louisville and Kentucky is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: (Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

