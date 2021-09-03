Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Previews Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and game week for the Louisville football program is here.

The Cardinals are now preparing to take the gridiron for their season opener against the Ole Miss Rebels as part of the Chick-FIl-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Prior to Louisville's upcoming matchup with Ole Miss, quarterback Malik Cunningham took time to meet with the media. He discussed the matchup with the Rebels, how he has progressed over the offseason, and more.

Below is the transcript from his press conferences, as well as the video:

(On the transition from fall camp to preparing for an actual opponent)

It's been a really good, the transition has. The whole camp, we were doing a little bit of everything. We're working with working against Ole Miss' defense, stuff they're going to run. So now that it's game prep (week), the kind of stuff that we're doing now, it's kind of normal to us. We're just trying to pick up where we left off at, and just keep breaking down their defense.



(On Monday night's mock game)

It went good. A lot of guys flying around, just trying to figure out how we do stuff on game day. It went smooth.



(On what the Ole Miss defense does well when watching film)

They have a great defense, led by a good coach. Up front, they're pretty big, led by Sam (Williams). He's actually from Alabama, he's a guy with a high motor, good guy. They got some good defenders in the secondary, linebacking corps is pretty strong as well. We got to come play.



(On the experience Ole Miss brings back on defense, and how that will help them rebound)

They're very experienced on the defensive side. That was last year, just like with us. I know they're gonna be fired up for the first game coming out. We know they're gonna give us all they got, and we're gonna give them all we got. From a defensive standpoint, those guys fly around. They make good plays, they got some athletes, so we just got to capitalize off the mistakes that the team makes.



(On their biggest offensive strength in the matchup with Ole Miss)

We run the ball very well, we hit teams with play action a lot. We got to get that run game established in order for us to pass the ball, and work on play action. We establish the run game early, it's gonna be a good day for us.



(On how excited he is to get to game week)

For me, I've been locked in ever since the Wake Forest game ended last year. We found out Ole Miss was our (opening) opponent, SEC opponent, probably the best conference in college football. Why not be as excited as I am? We've been waiting for this game for almost 100-plus days, and now it's finally here, four days away. We're just ready to show the world what this team is about. I'm very excited.



(On if this is the test you they need to really get the offense going early)

We know what type of defense-what they're going to do. They're going to get in our receivers' face, and make them beat press, and so we got to be able to win against man coverage, and block those big guys up front, and it's gonna be a good day for us. But we got to be able to get off the man coverage, and the press on the outside.



(On what he expect out of the running backs against Ole Miss)

I don't know for sure, but I'm sure you're going to see a lot of those guys that you guys have been talking to. That room is so special. From top to bottom, all those guys can run the ball, and protect as well. That's a big thing for me, being able to protect back there. I don't wanna see myself on the ground a lot, but I know those guys are gonna take care of me, and those guys up front. But yeah, the running back room is very special. I know I can turn around and hand the ball off to any one of those guys. I'm looking forward to those guys putting on a show.



(On his current relationship with the guys in the receiver room)

This probably the closest group I've ever been to since I've been in college or high school. Considering we're together every day, I ride home with those guys, we watch film all the time, watch TV together, go out to eat. I just got some much trust in those guys, and they trust me to get them the ball, whether the ball is bad or it's a good ball. I know they're gonna make a play on another defender, and those guys are good blocking on the outside edge too. If we run the ball, you got to get a block on the outside as well, and they get rewarded with the ball you block.



(On if there is a difference between having Cole Bentley or Bryan Hudson at center)

No, there's not a difference at all. I've been behind center with both of those guys. Bryan's got a lot of experience coming as a transfer from Virginia Tech. He's been here this whole camp, he's done good, he's gotten reps with the ones as well when Cole's not in. It is not a big drop off at all. Brian can come in and pick up the slack.



(On how he has improved his pocket presence)

We all know that I can get outside of the pocket and run, so the big thing for me this offseason, was standing in the pocket and being able to make plays down field with my arm, not just my just my legs. This whole camp, there's kind of like a thing they had where I couldn't run outside the pocket if I didn't have to. I've developed a lot, and I'm good at doing that. It's carried over to fall camp, the rest of our camp and a little bit into the beginning of Ole Miss prep. I kinda like it back there, sitting in the pocket. I feel comfortable back there.



(On how Marshon Ford has adjusted into his new role as a tight end/wideout hybrid)

Marshon is a special kid, great kid. Swiss Army Knife. He can spread out wide and cause mismatch problems to defenders. He's been nothing but help for us. That's gonna give us another weapon on the outside, besides the receiver corps. Just adding him to that corps, it's gonna call it mismatch problems for those guys on Monday night.

(On not getting complacent against the Ole Miss defense given how they performed last season)

We didn't have the best performance on offense last year, so complacency is not a thing that we've been thinking about. We know that's a good opponent, great defense led by some good guys. We just got to go in there like every game is the last game, take what the defense gives us, try to limit those mistakes, and capitalize those mistakes that they're going to make.



(On what it is like to stay in the pocket more)

It's been great sitting back there, you can see more down field. When you tuck it and run, you're looking for one thing, which is to get down field, and you might have some receivers open. Staying in the pocket just gives you a little bit more time to check and see how everything is going. It's being patient. When everybody drops back, I can find my back who's always open. Check downs, first downs. It's been good sitting back there, I like it back there.



(On if it was a hard adjustment becoming more of a pocket passer)

Not really. In order to go to the next level, you got to be able to sit in the pocket, and not just run around with your athleticism. Those guys who just run around with their athleticism end up moving positions, and I'm a quarterback. Staying back there, and looking for stuff down the field in the pocket, and checking the ball down, is something I like doing, and something I want to do.



(On finding the balance between using his legs and staying in the pocket)

I feel like it's an instinct thing. If I know somebody is just coming through scot free, and I can't do anything about it, of course I want to get out and try to make a play. But if it's something like where the D-end is coming, and the O-line is pushing him out the way, I can stay in the pocket a little longer, and go through my progressions to find somebody who is open. There's a fine line between the instincts and just staying in the pocket.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

