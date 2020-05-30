Micale Cunningham began the 2019 season as a backup to Jawon Pass before becoming Louisville’s starting quarterback in the third week of the season. Cunningham set a school record for passing efficiency and threw for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore.

Mississippi State Dec. 30

Cunningham was named MVP of the Music City Bowl following arguably his best performance of the year. He tied a career-high with 16 completions, throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

Cunningham also rushed for 81 yards as Louisville rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first half for the team’s first bowl win since 2015.

Syracuse Nov. 23

Cunningham passed for a career-high five touchdowns in a Louisville victory that sealed second place in the ACC Atlantic Division. Cunningham threw for 238 yards and rushed for 60 yards and a score.

NC State Nov. 16

Louisville became bowl eligible in Raleigh as Cunningham threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 65% of his throws.

Boston College Oct. 5

Cunningham completed 72.2% of his throws for 288 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry in Louisville’s first conference since 2017.

Wake Forest Oct. 12

Cunningham got into a rhythm early before departing due to an injury. He led two scoring drives, throwing for 99 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards.

Florida State Sept. 21

Cunningham helped to lead a second-half comeback after Louisville trailed 21-0 in the first half. He lofted a pass to Dez Fitzpatrick for a go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, but an interception later in the fourth quarter allowed Florida State to retake the lead.

Cunningham threw for 286 yards and two scores, but was held to five rushing yards on 17 attempts.

Western Kentucky Sept. 14

Cunningham made his first start of the season as Louisville faced an in-state rival in Nashville. He threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns before exiting due to an injury.

Miami Nov. 9

Cunningham completed 66.7% of his throws for 219 yards and two touchdowns, but struggled with Miami’s defensive pressure.

Virginia Oct. 26

A slow start ended with Louisville’s fifth win of the season. Cunningham threw for 126 yards, but did just as much damage on the ground. He rushed for 97 yards, a season-high, and a touchdown.

Eastern Kentucky Sept. 7

With Jawon Pass starting the first two games, Cunningham played in the fourth quarter in Louisville’s first victory of the Scott Satterfield era. He completed a pass for 24 yards while rushing for 73 yards. He took a 38-yard carry for a touchdown.

Kentucky Nov. 30

Louisville’s offense never got going in its second straight loss to the in-state rival. Cunningham threw for 78 yards and was limited to 2.4 yards per carry in Louisville’s loss in Lexington.

Clemson Oct. 19

Cunningham struggled against Clemson’s defense in a 45-10 loss at Cardinal Stadium. He completed just 4 of 11 passes for 63 yards, throwing an interception.