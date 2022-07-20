Syracuse LB on Louisville, Cunningham: 'We don't think it's going to be a tough challenge'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program still has 45 more days until they travel to upstate New York for their 2022 season-opening showdown at Syracuse, but their opponent has already provided them with some juicy bulletin board material.

Mikel Jones was asked Wednesday at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. about the challenge that the Orange defense faces when taking on the prolific Cardinals' offense, as well as an explosive quarterback like Malik Cunningham. The All-ACC linebacker didn't hold back.

"We see it as a good opportunity. We don't think it's going to be a tough challenge. We're excited to play those guys the first week," he said.

It's an interesting statement to make considering the recent history of the Louisville-Syracuse series. Since Scott Satterfield took over as the head coach, the Cardinals are a perfect 3-0 and have outscored the Orange 127-27, including a 41-3 beatdown last season

As you can imagine, Cunningham has been near-unstoppable against Syracuse in his career. In three starts, all since Satterfield took over, he has accumulated 766 total yards of offense and 13 touchdowns. Last year alone, he was 12-of-18 through the air with four touchdowns and another score on the ground.

Louisville offensive lineman Caleb Chandler was quick to remind Jones and Syracuse of that stat.

"Buddy threw 4TDs in the first half and 5 total but he’s not a challenge… Make it make sense," Chandler posted on Twitter.

Last season, Cunningham completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns to only six interceptions, while also rushing for 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns. Louisville finished the year 6-7 and 4-4 in the ACC.

Jones himself did have a respectable year, leading the Orange with 110 total tackles and 13.0 tackles for loss, although Syracuse did finish 5-7 and 2-6 in the ACC. Voted as a First-Team All-ACC selection, he opted to bypass the NFL Draft and would return for his senior season.

The season-opening showdown between Louisville and Syracuse is set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter