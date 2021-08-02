Report: Syracuse Transfer RB Jawhar Jordan Commits to Louisville

The all-purpose back for the Orange is now a Cardinal.

(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Syracuse running back Jawhar Jordan has committed to the Louisville football program, according to a report from 247Sports' Stephen Bailey.

Jordan had been out on the open market for quite some time, as he entered the transfer portal back on Jan. 5 before finally choosing to play for the Cardinals. He will be eligible to play this fall.

The 5-foot-9, 172 pound back entered the 2020 season as the Orange's starter in the backfield. However, he would only see action in three games, as he suffered a season-ending lower leg injury against Georgia Tech on Sept. 26.

The Farmingdale, N.Y native showcased his versatility during that short window. As a redshirt freshman, he had 29 rushes for 72 yards, five receptions for 34 yards, and a kickoff return for 22 yards.

During his true freshman season in 2019, he collected 306 all-purpose yards in four games before taking a redshirt. He was considered a three-star prospect and the No. 13 all-purpose back in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports.

Jordan joins a relatively crowded running backs room, one occupied by Jalen Mitchell, Hassan Hall, Maurice Burkley, Trevion Cooley and Aidan Robbins. That being said, given Louisville's style of play, head coach Scott Satterfield is not one to pass up a running back with his talent.

"We always want to continue to bring in running backs here," Satterfield said prior to the 2021 NFL Draft. "I think that'll be another position of need (in the future)."

He will have a crack at his former team when Syracuse visits Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13. Ironically, the best game of his collegiate career came in 2019 against Louisville, where he had seven rushes for 35 yards, two receptions for 87 yards and three kick returns for 101 yards. He finished with 223 all-purpose yards, or 51.4% of his collegiate total up to this point.

Louisville will begin the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is slated for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

