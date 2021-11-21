Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Commit D'Angelo Hutchinson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their ninth commit in the Class of 2022, as D'Angelo Hutchinson has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Hutchinson:

Prospect: D'Angelo Hutchinson

Position: Safety, Wide Receiver, Quarterback

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

School: St. Petersburg (Fla.) Northeast

D'Angelo Hutchinson's Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Listed as 6-foot-2, but looks closer to 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4 on film. Has a lanky build, but a good base frame in which to build weight on. Has above average length. Additional upper body weight and strength is the top priority.

Athleticism: As a taller prospect, he has an incredibly long stride, but still has good top-end speed and decent burst. Stop-and-go and lateral agility is well above average. Plays with a good level of physicality despite his smaller frame.

Instincts: At times, he plays like a heat-seeking missile in the intermediate/against the run with great downhill running and a hit stick to boot. Has a knack for punching/stripping the ball. Takes proper pursuit angles against ballcarriers running to the boundary and up the sideline.

Polish: Not much film showcases his coverage abilities, but what is shown is about average. He does well reading the eyes of the quarterback, closes out in a hurry, and has good hands. Though more film on his coverage snaps will be needed. Occasionally reads the wrong gap when playing downhill against the run, though his lateral quickness makes up for it.

Bottom Line: Considering the depth at the safety position isn't all that great, this is a great pickup for Louisville. He'll need to hit the weight room once he gets on campus, but he has a ton of upside as a strong safety.

(Photo of D’Angelo Hutchinson via Twitter)

