Report: Western Kentucky Transfer LB Darius Thomas to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another impact transfer will be paying a visit to the Louisville football program this week.
Former Western Kentucky linebacker Darius Thomas plans on visiting the Cardinals on Wednesday, his representation told 247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.
This season, Thomas established himself as one of the top linebackers in Conference-USA. Starting all 13 of the Hilltoppers' games, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound linebacker logged 54 tackles, seven for loss, a team-best four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The native of Miramar, Fla. was a safety coming out of high school, and saw action in eight games during his true freshman campaign in 2022. He collected nine tackles, a pass break up, as well as a pick-six that season. Thomas was forced to miss the entire 2023 season due to injury, and converted to linebacker ahead of this season.
The transfer portal officially opened up on Monday, and Louisville has already been lining up visitors this week.
USC quarterback Miller Moss is set to visit later this week, as is FIU offensive lineman Naeer Jackson. Charlotte edge rusher Demon Clowney and Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa visited the Cardinals on the first day the portal opened. Purdue quarterback Ryan Brown is also in the process of setting up a visit.
So far, Louisville has seen 14 players of their own announce that they will enter the portal when it opens. They are still waiting for their first transfer commitment.
(Photo of Darius Thomas via Western Kentucky Athletics)
