Louisville Secures Two-Way In-State '27 Prospect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has struck again in the Class of 2027, this time getting an underrated in-state prospect to stay in the Commonwealth.

Darrian Tomlin, who plays both running back and linebacker for Versailles (KY.) Woodford County, announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He is set to play on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker for UofL.

Louisville was Tomlin's first power conference offer, receiving it back in February after taking multiple visits to campus up to that point in time. Following the offer, he returned for a visit during spring ball, as well as for a camp this past Sunday. Tomlin's lone other power conference offer was from Miami, and he had even taken an unofficial visit to the Hurricanes earlier this spring.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound two-way prospect might be an unranked and relatively unheralded recruit, but he has proven himself on the gridiron. This past season for Woodford Country, Tomlin was a bona fide weapon with the ball in his hands. He rushed for a whopping 1,550 yards (110.7 yards per game) and 19 touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 238 yards and two scores. Over on the defensive side of the ball, Tomlin picked up 19 tackles and 4.5 for loss.

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has placed a massive emphasis on recruiting the state of Kentucky during his time with the Cardinals, and those efforts are panning out in this cycle. Tomlin is now the fifth in-state prospect to commit to UofL, joining Trinity teammates defensive lineman Sebastian Blue and cornerback Allen Evans IV, Christian Academy of Louisville wide receiver Ja'Hyde Brown, and Bryan Station safety Jordan Haskins.

The class now sports 16 commitments with Tomlin in the fold, and ranks at 25th in the nation, which is roughly on pace to be the best in school history. It holds five commitments from those who are regarded as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite, as well as three more who are top-600 high three-star prospects.

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(Photo of Darrian Tomlin via Instagram)