Report: Georgia Hires Louisville Recruiting Coordinator David Cooper

The young up-and-comer in the recruiting world is departing the Cardinals after just four months.

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just four months after accepting the position as a recruiting coordinator for the Louisville football program, David Cooper is reportedly already on the move.

The 29-year old up-and-coming star in the recruiting world has accepted a job with Georgia as their Director of High School relations, according to 247Sports. Cooper had been brought on by head coach Scott Satterfield just this past February, coming over from Florida where he was the Director of Player Personnel.

While with the Gators, Cooper played a large role in helping land back-to-back to 10 recruiting classes, as Florida's Class of 2019 and 2020 classes were both ranked at No. 9 according to 247Sports. This included eight prospects that were ranked inside the top 100 between both classes.

Cooper's hiring by Louisville was part of a concerted effort to bolster the recruiting department. Caroline McMurry was hired as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting from Oklahoma, Connor Putnam came over from UTEP as a video producer, and Clay Colvin was brought on as a graphic designer from Eastern Michigan.

So far, the Cardinals have two commitments from the Class of 2022: Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) quarterback Khalib Johnson and Westfield (Ind.) defensive end Popeye Williams. They have also hosted several prospects for unofficial and official visits, as well as one-day camps, since the mandatory dead period was lifted earlier this month.

