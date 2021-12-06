Miami Transfer WR Dee Wiggins Commits to Louisville Football

Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    Miami Transfer WR Dee Wiggins Commits to Louisville

    The former Canes wideout has chosen to play his final season with the Cardinals.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After losing a few players to the transfer portal, the Louisville football program was finally able to benefit from the portal in the current recruiting cycle, as former Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

    The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver didn't see much playing time during the 2021 season, seeing the field in only four games. He didn't log any stats in Miami's games against Alabama and Appalachian State, had three catches for 26 yards against Michigan State, and a single reception for -1 yard vs. Central Connecticut State.

    During his sophomore and junior seasons, Wiggins was much more impactful. He had 20 receptions for 335 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, then followed that up with 31 receptions for 358 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He completes his Canes career with 62 receptions for 791 yards and seven touchdowns in 40 career games.

    With Jordan Watkins entering the transfer portal last week, the Miami native should be able to get significant playing time in his final year of collegiate eligibility. Prior to his commitment Louisville was in line to have seven scholarship receivers in 2022, including both returners and incoming freshmen.

    Wiggins is expected to arrive on campus following the end of the 2022 fall semester. Louisville is currently in the midst of planning for their upcoming matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, which is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

    (Photo of Dee Wiggins: Glenn Beil - USA TODAY Sports)

