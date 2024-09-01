Louisville's Defense Suffocates Austin Peay to Kick Off 2024 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which they were mostly led by the efforts from their defense. The Cardinals finished 21st in the FBS in total defense and 33rd and scoring defense, en route to posting a 10-4 record in head coach Jeff Brohm's first year at the helm.
If their first game of the 2024 season is any indicator, it seems that Louisville could be well on the way to having one of the top defenses in the ACC and college football as a whole.
While FCS foe Austin Peay didn't exactly provide the stiffest competition, Louisville took care of business against the Governors, trouncing them to the tune of 62-0. While Tyler Shough's impressive command under center and Isaac Brown's electric speed were the two of the biggest positives from the game over on offense, the Cardinals' defense played just as big of a role in the outcome.
"It felt great to see what I've been seeing during camp," defensive end Tramel Logan said. "Coming in, seeing we had a great team and great defense, for us to go out there and solidify that, it was great."
By the time the clock hit double zeroes, Louisville had allowed Austin Peay to gain just 106 yards of total offense. It was the second-lowest amount of yards allowed in the FBS during week one, behind only Missouri's 85 yards given up in their 51-0 blowout over Murray State. The Governors crossed midfield just once on the afternoon, and only got as far as the Cardinals' 49-yard line.
The Govs averaged just 1.8 yards per play, and just three of their 58 plays went for 10+ yards. Additionally, UofL held AP to only 4-of-15 on third down, and just nine first downs
The catalyst for this defensive masterclass was a swarming effort from Louisville's front seven against both the pass and the run. The Cardinals collected a whopping seven sacks - from five different players - and 14 tackles for loss. It was the most sacks since the 2022 Fenway Bowl vs. Cincinnati, and the most TFL's since Sept. 23, 2017 against Kent State
Logan and safety Tamarion McDonald both had two sacks, while defensive end Ashton Gillotte safety D'Angelo Hutchinson each logged 1.5 TFL's.
This stifling presence up front led Austin Peay to collect only 34 rushing yards on as many attempts. Add in a great day of downfield coverage by the secondary, and the Governors' two quarterbacks - Mason Garcia and Austin Smith - combined to go 14-of-24 for 72 yards and an interception. This pick, coming from linebacker T.J. Capers, was one of two forced turnovers, with Logan collecting a strip sack and fellow lineman Ramon Puryear picking it up for a touchdown.
"I would say, just as a whole, just being in tune as a defense, everybody being sound, staying in your gaps- like, we work on, run fits every day," Puryear said when asked what translated onto the field from the offseason the most. "Just being close as a team, that's really all it's been. Just building off what we did last year."
Perhaps the biggest takeaway was that, even after the starters were pulled at halftime, Louisville's defense did not let up whatsoever. In fact, after giving up 82 yards in the first half, the Cardinals allowed just 24 in the second.
Considering there were plenty of games across week one where superior teams didn't take Group of Five and FCS teams seriously and nearly paid the price with a loss, seeing this mindset from the Cardinals was exactly what the team needed.
"Just keep your foot on the pedal," Puryear said, "It doesn't matter who the opponent it is. We could be against a top 10 team in the country, it would be the same mentality. That's all it's about. You take your foot off the pedal that's when they start coming back. We just want to keep that mentality going, and finish the game off strong."
(Photo via Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
