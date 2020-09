Louisville's Depth Chart vs. Western Kentucky

After a long and tumultuous offseason that threatened the status of the 2020 season, Louisville is finally set to retake the field of Cardinal Stadium. Their first test of the season will come against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Below is the Cardinals' (0-0, 0-0 ACC) depth chart for their season-opener against the Hilltoppers (0-0, 0-0 C-USA).

Offense

Quarterback

1. Micale Cunningham

2. Jawon Pass

Running Back

1. Javian Hawkins

2. Hassan Hall

Left Tackle

1. Adonis Boone

2. Trevor Reid

Left Guard

1. Caleb Chandler

2. Cam DeGeorge

Center

1. Cole Bentley

2. Joshua Black

Right Guard

1. Robbie Bell

2. Cam DeGeorge

3. Kobe Baynes

Right Tackle

1. Renato Brown

2. Cam DeGeorge

Wide Receiver

1. Tutu Atwell

2. Braden Smith

Wide Receiver

1. Dez Fitzpatrick

2. Corey Reed

Wide Receiver

1. Justin Marshall

2. Jordan Watkins

Tight End

1. Marshon Ford or Ean Pfeifer

3. Isaac Martin

Defense:

Defensive End

1. Yaya Diaby

2. Ramon Puryear

Defensive Tackle

1. Jared Goldwire

2. Malik Clark

Defensive End

1. Tabarius Peterson

2. Dayna Kinnaird

Outside Linebacker

1. Yasir Abdullah

2. Nick Okeke

3. Thurman Geathers

Weakside Middle Linebacker

1. C.J. Avery

2. Monty Montgomery

Middle Linebacker

1. Dorian Etheridge

2. Robert Hicks

3. KJ Cloyd

Outside Linebacker

1. Rodjay Burns

2. Zay Peterson

3. Marvin Dallas

Cornerback

1. Anthony Johnson

2. Marlon Character

Strong Safety

1. Russ Yeast

2. Lovie Jenkins

Free Safety

1. Isaiah Hayes

2. Jack Fagot

Cornerback

1. Kei'Trel Clark

2. Chandler Jones

Special Teams:

Placekicker

1. James Turner or Brock Travelstead

Long Snapper

1. Mitch Hall

2. Drew Brenowitz

Holder

1. Logan Lupo

2. Ryan Harwell

Punter

1. Logan Lupo

2. Ryan Harwell

Kick Returner

1. Hassan Hall

2. Javian Hawkins

Punt Returner

1. Rodjay Burns

2. Tutu Atwell

Updates to Preseason Depth Chart:

Cam DeGeorge is now the backup at both guard positions

Jordan Watkins is the backup to Justin Marshall at WR

Yaya Diaby is now starting at DE, Dayna Kinnaird now backs up Tabarius Peterson

KJ Cloyd at No. 3 MLB

Zay Peterson & Marvin Dallas flip at OLB

Kei’Trel Clark starts over Chandler Jones at CB

Logan Lupo replaces Evan Conley at holder



Placekicker is James Turner OR Brock Travelstead

Logan Lupo wins punting job

