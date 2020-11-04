Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dropping to 2-5 on the season & 1-5 in the ACC following a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech, Louisville hits the road for the first time in two weeks to face Virginia.

Playing short-handed, the Cardinals announced prior to the game that nine defensive players were unavailable for the game against the Hokies. Running back Javian Hawkins recorded 17 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Hokies. It was the 12th 100-yard rushing game of Hawkins’ career, tied for the third most in Louisville history.

Despite sporting a 2-4 overall & league record, Virginia is coming off of their biggest win of the season heading into their Louisville matchup. The Cavaliers held No. 15 North Carolina to just 93 rushing yards, winning 44-41 over the Tar Heels for their highest win over an AP Top 25 team since beating No. 12 Georgia Tech in 2011.

Louisville holds a 5-3 all-time series advantage over Virginia, but the Cavaliers are 3-1 in Charlottesville. In the last meeting, Malik (then Micale) Cunningham & Javian Hawkins accounted for two touchdowns apiece, including one each in the fourth quarter, and Louisville made a final defensive stand to hold off Virginia 28-21 at Cardinal Stadium.

With the Cardinals expected to still be short the nine players that were out vs. Virginia Tech, who should we expect to suit up against the Cavaliers? Here are the depth charts for both Louisville & Virginia:

Louisville Cardinals (2-4, 1-4 ACC)

Offense

Quarterback:

3 Malik Cunningham (6-1, 195, R-JR)

6 Evan Conley (6-2, 215, SO)

Running Back

10 Javian Hawkins (5-9, 196, R-SO)

19 Hassan Hall (6-0, 204, JR)

Left Tackle

74 Adonis Boone (6-5, 310, JR)

70 Trevor Reid (6-5, 285, JR)

Left Guard

55 Caleb Chandler (6-4, 310, R-JR)

79 Cameron DeGeorge (6-4, 290, SR)

Center

66 Cole Bentley (6-3, 314, SR)

71 Joshua Black (6-2, 280, R-FR)

Right Guard

79 Cameron DeGeorge (6-4, 290, SR)

75 Robbie Bell (6-5, 294, R-SR)

77 Kobe Baynes (6-4, 306, FR)

Right Tackle

56 Renato Brown (6-4, 330, R-FR)

79 Cameron DeGeorge (6-4, 290, SR)

Wide Receiver

1 Tutu Atwell (5-9, 165, JR)

81 Braden Smith (5-10, 192, SO)

Wide Receiver

7 Dez Fitzpatrick (6-2, 210, R-SR)

86 Corey Reed (6-3, 210, JR)

Wide Receiver

18 Justin Marshall (6-3, 213, R-JR)

80 Jordan Watkins (5-11, 174, FR)

Tight End

83 Marshon Ford (6-2, 240, SO)

or 14 Ean Pfiefer (6-4, 255, GR)

41 Isaac Martin (6-1, 250, R-JR)

Defense

Defensive End

41 Ramon Puryear (6-3, 255, R-FR)

31 Zach Edwards (6-3, 265, R-FR)

Nose Tackle

90 Jared Goldwire (6-6, 305, SR)

99 Dezmond Tell (6-1, 266, FR)

Defensive End

91 Derek Dorsey (6-3, 275, R-SR)

31 Zach Edwards (6-3, 265, R-FR)

Outside Linebacker

22 Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 225, JR)

or 11 Nick Okeke (6-3, 240, R-JR)

Weakside Linebacker

9 C.J. Avery (5-11, 230, SR)

7 Monty Montgomery (5-11, 225, JR)

Middle Linebacker

17 Dorian Etheridge (6-3, 230, SR)

5 Robert Hicks (6-1, 235, JR)

23 K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 215, SO)

Outside Linebacker

10 Rodjay Burns (6-0, 215, R-SR)

22 Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 225, JR)



Cornerback

2 Chandler Jones (5-10, 186, JR)

12 Marlon Character (6-1, 195, SR)

Strong Safety

3 Russ Yeast (5-11, 205, SR)

1 Lovie Jenkins (6-1, 195, FR)

Free Safety

38 Jack Fagot (6-0, 195, R-JR)

25 Josh Minkins (6-2, 179, FR)

Cornerback

13 Kei’Trel Clark (5-10, 165, SO)

27 Anthony Johnson (6-1, 206, R-JR)

Special Teams

Placekicker

32 James Turner (6-0, 196, SO)

or 40 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 214, FR)

Long Snapper

52 Mitch Hall (6-1, 203, SR)

38 Drew Brenowitz (5-10, 215, SO)

Holder

40 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 214, FR)

43 Logan Lupo (6-0, 195, So.)



Punter

43 Logan Lupo (6-0, 195, So.)

Kick Returner

19 Hassan Hall (6-0, 204, JR)

80 Jordan Watkins (5-11, 174, FR)

Punt Returner

10 Rodjay Burns (6-0, 215, R-SR)

1 Tutu Atwell (5-9, 165, JR)

Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4 ACC)

Offense

Wide Receiver

13 Terrell Jana 6-0 200 Sr.

82 Demick Starling 6-0 180 Fr.

Left Tackle

54 Ryan Nelson 6-4 325 Jr.

70 Bobby Haskins 6-7 280 Jr.

or 50 Tommy Christ 6-5 315 Jr.

Left Guard

79 Dillon Reinkensmeyer 6-6 315 Sr.

52 Joe Bissinger 6-4 310 So.

Center

55 Olusegun Oluwatimi 6-3 310 Jr.

74 Gerrik Vollmer 6-5 295 Jr.

Right Guard

69 Chris Glaser 6-4 305 Sr.

67 Derek Devine 6-6 280 So.

Right Tackle

72 Ryan Swoboda 6-10 325 Jr.

65 Jonathan Leech 6-4 270 R-Fr.

or 50 Tommy Christ 6-5 315 Jr.

Quarterback

5 Brennan Armstrong 6-2 215 So.

36 Lindell Stone 6-0 240 Sr.

99 Keytaon Thompson 6-4 215 Jr.

Tailback

21 Wayne Taulapapa 5-9 210 Jr.

31 Shane Simpson 5-11 200 Sr.

or 20 Ronnie Walker Jr. 5-11 210 Jr.

or 10 Perris Jones 5-8 175 So.

Halfback

88 Tavares Kelly Jr. 5-8 160 Jr.

or 99 Keytaon Thompson 6-4 215 Jr.

18 Hayden Mitchell 5-11 190 Jr.

Wide Receiver

4 Billy Kemp IV 5-9 170 Jr.

80 Jalen Harrison 6-3 210 Sr.

Wide Receiver

81 Lavel Davis Jr. 6-7 210 Fr.

or 17 Ra’Shaun Henry 6-3 190 Sr.

Defense

Left End

95 Adeeb Atariwa 6-3 280 Sr.

45 Nusi Malani 6-6 250 Fr

Nose Tackle

19 Jowon Briggs 6-1 310 So.

90 Jahmeer Carter 6-2 305 Fr.

Right End

91 Mandy Alonso 6-2 280 Sr.

45 Nusi Malani 6-6 250 Fr.

Sub Linebacker

7 Noah Taylor 6-5 225 Jr.

43 Elliott Brown 6-5 210 Sr.

Buck Linebacker

6 Nick Jackson 6-1 235 So.

47 T.C. Harrison 6-2 235 So.

Middle Linebacker

0 Zane Zandier 6-3 230 Sr.

32 Josh Ahern 6-3 230 R-Fr.

or 53 Hunter Stewart 6-2 240 R-Fr.

Weakside Linebacker

11 Charles Snowden 6-7 235 Sr.

56 Matt Gahm 6-3 240 Sr.

Cornerback

1 Nick Grant 6-1 200 Sr.

23 Heskin Smith 5-11 175 Jr.

or 27 Jaylon Baker 6-2 175 So.

Sabre

28 Brenton Nelson 5-11 180 Sr.

9 Coen King 6-0 190 So.

or 14 Antonio Clary 6-0 200 So.

Free Safety

29 Joey Blount 6-1 205 Sr.

30 D’Angelo Amos 6-1 185 Sr.

Cornerback

15 De’Vante Cross 6-2 215 Sr.

8 Darrius Bratton 6-0 200 Jr.

or 33 Darnell Pratt 6-3 185 Jr.

or 38 Elijah Gaines 6-2 195 Fr.

Special Teams

Punter

2 Nash Griffin 6-2 225 Sr.

or 26 Brian Delaney 5-10 190 Sr.

Placekicker

26 Brian Delaney 5-10 190 Jr.

66 Justin Duenkel 5-11 195 R-Fr.

Kickoffs

66 Justin Duenkel 5-11 195 R-Fr.

26 Brian Delaney 5-10 190 Sr.

Holder

2 Nash Griffin 6-2 225 Sr.

Long Snapper

57 Tucker Finkelston 5-11 230 So.

59 Danny Caracciolo 5-11 230 Sr.

Short Snapper

59 Danny Caracciolo 5-11 230 Sr.

62 Lee Dudley 6-0 210 So.

Punt Returner

4 Billy Kemp IV 5-9 175 So.

88 Tavares Kelly Jr. 5-8 160 Jr.

or 31 Shane Simpson 5-11 200 Sr.

Kick Returner

88 Tavares Kelly Jr. 5-8 160 Jr.

31 Shane Simpson 5-11 200 Sr.

(Photo of Justin Marshall, Malik Cunningham: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

