Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville Releases Depth Chart for First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force

    The Cardinals and Falcons will do battle on Dec. 28 in Dallas.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have ended the regular season on a sour note - getting embarrassed by in-state rival Kentucky - but the Cardinals still have one more game left to play before they close the book on their 2021 campaign.

    In their penultimate regular season game at Duke, Louisville won their sixth game of the year, thus clinching bowl eligibility. It was later announced that they would be facing Air Force in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

    On Thursday, Louisville finally released their depth chart against the Falcons. With several players having already entered the transfer portal, multiple changes have been made to the two-deep since the Cardinals' last game against Kentucky 

    You can view their depth chart vs. Air Force below, along with the noted changes since the UK game:

    Offense

    Quarterback
    3 Malik Cunningham (6-1, 200, R-Jr.)
    7 Brock Domann (6-2, 225, So.)

    Running Back
    15 Jalen Mitchell (5-10, 221, R-Fr.)
    23 Trevion Cooley (5-10, 200, Fr.)
    36 Maurice Burkley (6-0, 209, R-Sr.)

    Left Tackle
    70 Trevor Reid (6-5, 303, Jr.)
    68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 298, Fr.)

    Left Guard
    55 Caleb Chandler (6-4, 313, R-Jr.)
    67 Luke Kandra (6-4, 309, Fr.)

    Center
    66 Cole Bentley (6-3, 315, Sr)
    61 Bryan Hudson (6-4, 310, R-So.)

    Right Guard
    74 Adonis Boone (6-5, 317, Jr.)
    71 Joshua Black (6-2, 294, R-Fr.)

    Right Tackle
    56 Renato Brown (6-4, 309, R-Fr.)
    68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 298, Fr.)

    Slot Receiver
    11 Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, R-Sr.)
    48 Jordan Thomas (5-11, 170, R-Jr.)

    Wide Receiver (Z)
    9 Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 165, Fr.)
    12 T.J. Lewis (6-3, 170, Fr.)

    Wide Receiver (X)
    8 Tyler Harrell (6-0, 194, R-So.)
    86 Elijah Downing (6-3, 185, Fr.)

    Half Back
    83 Marshon Ford (6-2, 237, So.)
    41 Isaac Martin (6-1, 250, R-Jr.)

    Tight End
    84 Dez Melton (6-3, 250, R-Fr.)
    44 Francis Sherman (6-3, 248, R-Fr.)

    Defense

    Defensive End
    41 Ramon Puryear (6-3, 264, R-Fr.)
    29 Tabarius Peterson (6-3, 262, R-Sr.)

    Nose Tackle
    92 Malik Clark (6-2, 295, R-Jr.)
    or 99 Dezmond Tell (6-1, 276, Fr.)
    90 Jacques Turner (6-1, 290, R-Sr.)

    Defensive End
    6 YaYa Diaby (6-4, 273, Jr.)
    or 97 Ashton Gillotte (6-2, 253, Fr.)

    Read More

    Outside Linebacker (Dog)
    22 Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 235, Jr.)
    14 Marvin Dallas (6-1, 195, Jr.)

    Mike Linebacker
    9 C.J. Avery (5-11, 227, Sr.)
    23 K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 215, So.)

    Weakside Linebacker
    44 Dorian Jones (6-0, 230, R-Fr.)
    23 K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 215, So.)
    24 Jaylin Alderman (6-1, 215, Fr.)

    Outside Linebacker (Card)
    38 Jack Fagot (6-0, 202, R-Jr.)
    14 Marvin Dallas (6-1, 195, Jr.)

    Cornerback
    2 Chandler Jones (5-10, 188, Jr.)
    21 Greedy Vance (5-10, 162, Fr.)

    Strong Safety
    12 Qwynnterrio Cole (6-3, 190, Sr.)
    10 Benjamin Perry (6-2, 201, Fr.)

    Free Safety
    27 Kenderick Duncan (6-3, 216, R-Sr.)
    25 Josh Minkins (6-2, 201, Fr.)
    10 Benjamin Perry (6-2, 201, Fr.)

    Cornerback
    21 Greedy Vance (5-10, 162, Fr.)
    28 Trey Franklin (5-10, 180, So.)

    Special Teams

    Placekicker
    32 James Turner (6-0, 208, So.)
    40 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 200, Fr.)

    Kickoffs
    40 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 200, Fr.)
    37 Ryan Chalifoux (6-1, 191, R-Sr.)

    Long Snapper
    24 Mitch Hall (6-1, 213, Sr.)
    38 Drew Brenowitz (5-10, 210, So.)

    Holder
    93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 180, Fr.)
    49 Mark Vassett (6-4, 215, Fr.)

    Punter
    49 Mark Vassett (6-4, 215, Fr.)
    93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 180, Fr.)

    Kick Returner
    8 Tyler Harrell (6-0, 194, R-So.)

    Punt Returner
    11 Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, R-Sr.)

    Changes from Louisville's Depth Chart vs. Kentucky:

    • Brock Domann is now the No. 2 quarterback with regular backup Evan Conley undergoing season-ending surgery.
    • Walk-on Jordan Thomas replaces Shai Werts as the No. 2 slot receiver, as Werts is no longer with the program.
    • Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been elevated to No. 1 wide receiver (Z) with Jordan Watkins entering the transfer portal. Converted quarterback T.J. Lewis is now No. 2 behind Huggins-Bruce.
    • Tyler Harrell has been elevated to No. 1 wide receiver (X) with Justin Marshall entering the transfer portal. Walk-on Elijah Downing is now No. 2 behind Harrell.
    • Marvin Dallas is now the No. 2 outside linebacker (Dog) with Nick Okeke entering the transfer portal.
    • Josh Johnson is now the No. 1 punt returner with Jordan Watkins entering the transfer portal.

    (Photo of Tyler Harrell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_17157050_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Releases Depth Chart for First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_16875902_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Satterfield Acknowledges 'Disappointing' Regular Season, Optimistic for Louisville's Future

    5 hours ago
    EB84B4D4-2B76-4AD5-88C4-AB48775E6BC5
    Football

    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit Devaughn Mortimer

    8 hours ago
    5f2cf4ac-2cff-4a56-96f1-5620469513ea-FBH_VENICE_Makhete_Gueye_002
    Football

    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OT Commit Makhete Gueye

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17109836_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Breaking Down Louisville's 2021 Early Signing Period

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16911790_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Signing Day, Bowl Game and Future of Program

    Dec 15, 2021
    OF6CYJVF6NBVBODY6PZRGENMOE
    Football

    '22 FSU Commit WR Devaughn Mortimer Flips to Louisville

    Dec 15, 2021
    5f2cf4ac-2cff-4a56-96f1-5620469513ea-FBH_VENICE_Makhete_Gueye_002
    Football

    '22 OT Makhete Gueye Commits to Louisville

    Dec 15, 2021