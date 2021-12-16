Louisville Releases Depth Chart for First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force

The Cardinals and Falcons will do battle on Dec. 28 in Dallas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have ended the regular season on a sour note - getting embarrassed by in-state rival Kentucky - but the Cardinals still have one more game left to play before they close the book on their 2021 campaign.

In their penultimate regular season game at Duke, Louisville won their sixth game of the year, thus clinching bowl eligibility. It was later announced that they would be facing Air Force in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

On Thursday, Louisville finally released their depth chart against the Falcons. With several players having already entered the transfer portal, multiple changes have been made to the two-deep since the Cardinals' last game against Kentucky

You can view their depth chart vs. Air Force below, along with the noted changes since the UK game:

Offense

Quarterback

3 Malik Cunningham (6-1, 200, R-Jr.)

7 Brock Domann (6-2, 225, So.)

Running Back

15 Jalen Mitchell (5-10, 221, R-Fr.)

23 Trevion Cooley (5-10, 200, Fr.)

36 Maurice Burkley (6-0, 209, R-Sr.)

Left Tackle

70 Trevor Reid (6-5, 303, Jr.)

68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 298, Fr.)

Left Guard

55 Caleb Chandler (6-4, 313, R-Jr.)

67 Luke Kandra (6-4, 309, Fr.)

Center

66 Cole Bentley (6-3, 315, Sr)

61 Bryan Hudson (6-4, 310, R-So.)

Right Guard

74 Adonis Boone (6-5, 317, Jr.)

71 Joshua Black (6-2, 294, R-Fr.)

Right Tackle

56 Renato Brown (6-4, 309, R-Fr.)

68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 298, Fr.)

Slot Receiver

11 Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, R-Sr.)

48 Jordan Thomas (5-11, 170, R-Jr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

9 Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 165, Fr.)

12 T.J. Lewis (6-3, 170, Fr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

8 Tyler Harrell (6-0, 194, R-So.)

86 Elijah Downing (6-3, 185, Fr.)

Half Back

83 Marshon Ford (6-2, 237, So.)

41 Isaac Martin (6-1, 250, R-Jr.)

Tight End

84 Dez Melton (6-3, 250, R-Fr.)

44 Francis Sherman (6-3, 248, R-Fr.)

Defense

Defensive End

41 Ramon Puryear (6-3, 264, R-Fr.)

29 Tabarius Peterson (6-3, 262, R-Sr.)

Nose Tackle

92 Malik Clark (6-2, 295, R-Jr.)

or 99 Dezmond Tell (6-1, 276, Fr.)

90 Jacques Turner (6-1, 290, R-Sr.)

Defensive End

6 YaYa Diaby (6-4, 273, Jr.)

or 97 Ashton Gillotte (6-2, 253, Fr.)

Outside Linebacker (Dog)

22 Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 235, Jr.)

14 Marvin Dallas (6-1, 195, Jr.)

Mike Linebacker

9 C.J. Avery (5-11, 227, Sr.)

23 K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 215, So.)

Weakside Linebacker

44 Dorian Jones (6-0, 230, R-Fr.)

23 K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 215, So.)

24 Jaylin Alderman (6-1, 215, Fr.)



Outside Linebacker (Card)

38 Jack Fagot (6-0, 202, R-Jr.)

14 Marvin Dallas (6-1, 195, Jr.)

Cornerback

2 Chandler Jones (5-10, 188, Jr.)

21 Greedy Vance (5-10, 162, Fr.)

Strong Safety

12 Qwynnterrio Cole (6-3, 190, Sr.)

10 Benjamin Perry (6-2, 201, Fr.)

Free Safety

27 Kenderick Duncan (6-3, 216, R-Sr.)

25 Josh Minkins (6-2, 201, Fr.)

10 Benjamin Perry (6-2, 201, Fr.)

Cornerback

21 Greedy Vance (5-10, 162, Fr.)

28 Trey Franklin (5-10, 180, So.)

Special Teams

Placekicker

32 James Turner (6-0, 208, So.)

40 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 200, Fr.)

Kickoffs

40 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 200, Fr.)

37 Ryan Chalifoux (6-1, 191, R-Sr.)

Long Snapper

24 Mitch Hall (6-1, 213, Sr.)

38 Drew Brenowitz (5-10, 210, So.)

Holder

93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 180, Fr.)

49 Mark Vassett (6-4, 215, Fr.)

Punter

49 Mark Vassett (6-4, 215, Fr.)

93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 180, Fr.)

Kick Returner

8 Tyler Harrell (6-0, 194, R-So.)

Punt Returner

11 Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, R-Sr.)

Changes from Louisville's Depth Chart vs. Kentucky:

Brock Domann is now the No. 2 quarterback with regular backup Evan Conley undergoing season-ending surgery.

Walk-on Jordan Thomas replaces Shai Werts as the No. 2 slot receiver, as Werts is no longer with the program.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been elevated to No. 1 wide receiver (Z) with Jordan Watkins entering the transfer portal. Converted quarterback T.J. Lewis is now No. 2 behind Huggins-Bruce.

Tyler Harrell has been elevated to No. 1 wide receiver (X) with Justin Marshall entering the transfer portal. Walk-on Elijah Downing is now No. 2 behind Harrell.

Marvin Dallas is now the No. 2 outside linebacker (Dog) with Nick Okeke entering the transfer portal.

Josh Johnson is now the No. 1 punt returner with Jordan Watkins entering the transfer portal.

(Photo of Tyler Harrell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter