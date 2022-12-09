Louisville Releases Depth Chart for Fenway Bowl vs. Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might have ended the regular season with another loss to Kentucky - as well as have their head coach leave town a week later - but the Cardinals still have one more game left to play before they close the book on their 2022 campaign.

The 7-5 Cardinals are set to face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Fenway Park. Director of Player Development Deion Branch will serve as the interim coach, with tight ends coach Josh Stepp, defensive line coach Mark Ivey and outside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato as the lone position coaches left for the bowl game.

On Friday, Louisville finally released their depth chart against the Bearcats. With several players having already entered the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, multiple changes have been made to the two-deep since the Cardinals' last game at Kentucky

You can view the depth charts below, along with Louisville's noted changes since the UK game:

Changes from Louisville's Depth Chart at Kentucky:

Malik Cunningham removed from depth chart, elevating Brock Domann to the No 1. quarterback. Evan Conley is now the No 2. quarterback.

Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner have been elevated to No. 1 and No. 2 running backs following Tiyon Evans' declaration for the NFL Draft.

Michael Gonzalez is now also listed at No. 2 left guard with Luke Kandra entering the transfer portal.

Tyler Hudson removed from depth chart, elevating Jaelin Carter and Elijah Downing to No. 1 and No. 2 at the first wide receiver spot.

Zach Edwards removed from depth chart following his entry into the transfer portal. Was the No. 3 defensive end behind Ashton Gillotte and Ramon Puryear.

K.J. Cloyd removed from depth chart following his entry into the transfer portal, elevating Jaylin Alderman to the No. 2 middle linebacker behind MoMo Sanogo.

Despite entering the transfer portal, Benjamin Perry is still listed as the co-starter with Marvin Dallas at the CARD outside linebacker spot.

Shai Kochav is listed as the starter at long snapper over Drew Brenowitz. They had previously been listed as co-starters.

*Editor's note: Despite being listed as a co-starter, cornerback Kei'Trel Clark is not listed on the updated roster.

Offense

Quarterback

19 Brock Domann (6-2, 227, Jr.)

6 Evan Conley (6-2, 212, Jr.)

Running Back

25 Jawhar Jordan (5-10, 174, R-So.)

20 Maurice Turner (5-10, 180, Fr.)

Left Tackle



70 Trevor Reid (6-5, 305, Sr.)

68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 303, So.)

Left Guard



55 Caleb Chandler (6-4, 295, R-Sr.)

68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 303, So.)

Center



61 Bryan Hudson (6-4, 301, R-Jr.)

51 Austin Collins (6-3, 290, R-Fr.)

Right Guard



74 Adonis Boone (6-5, 294, Sr.)

71 Joshua Black (6-2, 294, R-So.)

Right Tackle



56 Renato Brown (6-4, 311, R-So.)

68 Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 305, So.)

Wide Receiver

88 Jaelin Carter (6-2, 202, Sr.)

86 Elijah Downing (6-3, 199, R-Fr.)

Wide Receiver



9 Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 166, So.)

OR 4 Braden Smith (5-10, 180, Sr.)

Wide Receiver

9 Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 163, So.)

80 Chris Bell (6-2, 220, Fr.)

Half Back



5 Marshon Ford (6-2, 218, R-Jr.)

45 Duane Martin (6-2, 260, So.)

41 Isaac Martin (6-1, 250, R-Sr.)

Tight End



84 Dez Melton (6-3, 243, R-So.)

OR 44 Francis Sherman (6-3, 233, R-So.)

Defense

Defensive End

9 Ashton Gillotte (6-2, 272, So.)

41 Ramon Puryear (6-3, 267, R-So.)

Nose Tackle



99 Dezmond Tell (6-1, 296, So.)

93 Jared Dawson (6-1, 284, R-So.)

Defensive End



6 YaYa Diaby (6-4, 270, Sr.)

95 Mason Reiger (6-4, 250, So.)

Outside Linebacker (DOG)



22 Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 240, Sr.)

15 Kam Wilson (6-2, 228, R-Fr.)

19 Popeye Williams (6-3, 237, Fr.)

Middle Linebacker



7 Monty Montgomery (5-11, 222, R-Sr.)

11 Dorian Jones (6-0, 235, R-So.)

34 T.J. Quinn (6-10, 223, R-Fr.)

Middle Linebacker



1 MoMo Sanogo (6-1, 232, R-Sr.)

24 Jaylin Alderman (6-1, 228, So.)

Outside Linebacker (CARD)



10 Ben Perry (6-2, 200, R-Fr.)

OR 14 Marvin Dallas (6-1, 182, Sr.)

Cornerback



2 Chandler Jones (5-10, 186, Sr.)

OR 12 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5-11, 179, So.)

Strong Safety

5 Josh Minkins (6-2, 196, So.)

26 M.J. Griffin (6-1, 200, So.)

25 D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 193, Fr.)

Free Safety

27 Kenderick Duncan (6-3, 219, R-Sr.)

OR 26 M.J. Griffin (6-1, 200, So.)

Cornerback



13 Kei'Trel Clark (5-10, 180, Jr.)

OR 3 Quincy Riley (6-0, 184, Jr.)

Special Teams

Placekicker

32 James Turner (6-0, 205, Jr.)

OR 40 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 203, So.)

Kickoff Specialist

40 Brock Travelstead (6-1, 203, So.)

Long Snapper

43 Shai Kochav (6-3, 235, R-Fr.)

38 Drew Brenowitz (5-10, 202, Sr.)



Holder

93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 180, So.)

49 Mark Vassett (6-4, 231, So.)

Punter

49 Mark Vassett (6-4, 231, So.)

93 Brady Hodges (6-1, 180, So.)

Kick Returner

25 Jawhar Jordan (5-10, 180, R-So.)

20 Maurice Turner (5-10, 186, Fr.)

Punt Returner

25 Jawhar Jordan (5-10, 180, R-So.)

9 Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 163, So.)

