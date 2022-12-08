Reports: Cincinnati to Hire Louisville RB Coach De'Rail Sims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is joining now-former head coach Scott Satterfield in Cincinnati.

Running backs coach De'Rail Sims is being hired to the same position on Satterfield's staff with the Bearcats, according to multiple reports and first reported by On3's Matt Zenitz.

Sims is now the fifth Louisville assistant to reportedly head up I-71 to Cincinnati, joining defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, offensive line coach Nic Cardwell and inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson.

Originally joining the Cardinals' staff in 2021, Sims made meaningful strides both as a coach and recruiter. Louisville running backs rushed for 1,742 yards and nine touchdowns in during his first year on staff, as well as 1,694 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also was the lead recruiter for '23 five-star Rueben Owens II and '24 four-star Isaac Brown, the former of which has already flipped to Texas A&M.

Seven assistant coaches have now departed the program following Satterfield's move to the Bearcats. On top of the five leaving for UC, co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Wesley McGriff left for Auburn and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach is leaving to become the head coach at Western Michigan.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of De'Rail Sims: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

