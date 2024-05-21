Report: Former Louisville WR DeVante Parker Retires
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the greatest wide receivers to ever play for the Louisville football program is hanging up his cleats.
Former Cardinals star wide receiver DeVante Parker has decided to retire from the NFL, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 31-year-old wideout had inked a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles back in March.
“I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them,” Parker told Schefter. “I want to be there for them whenever I can.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver was selected with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and spent the first seven seasons of his professional career down in South Beach. His best season in the NFL came during the 2019 season, when he logged 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns - all of which are career-highs.
Parker was then traded to the New England Patriots ahead of the 2022 season. Despite signing a three-year contract extension just last year, he was released by the Patriots on Mar. 14, and signed with the Eagles later that day.
In 119 career games and 88 starts in the NFL, the Louisville native and Ballard alum hauled in 402 receptions for 5,660 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Parker departed the Cardinals as one of the top receivers in program history. He was an All-ACC selection as a sophomore and junior in 2012 and 2013, combining for 1,629 yards and 22 touchdowns in that stretch, with a foot injury limiting him in his senior campaign.
His 33 career receiving touchdown is tied with Ibn Green for the most in program history, while his 2,775 career receiving yards is good for fourth all-time in Louisville history.
(Photo of DeVante Parker: Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports)
