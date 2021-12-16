Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit Devaughn Mortimer

    Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville football wide receiver commit Devaughn Mortimer.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 14th commit in the Class of 2022, as Devaughn Mortimer has signed with the Cardinals.

    Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Mortimer:

    Prospect: Devaughn Mortimer
    Position: Wide Receiver
    Vitals: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
    School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

    Devaughn Mortimer's Senior Year Highlights: (HERE)

    Frame: Has a smaller frame that is akin to former Louisville slot receiver Tutu Atwell. Will have to add strength without adding too much overall weight so that he doesn't sacrifice any speed, but in a good position physically speaking.

    Athleticism: Bolstered by his background in track, Mortimer is lightning fast, as evidenced by his 10.7 second 100-meter dash time. His release off the line of scrimmage is near-instant thanks to his incredibly quick feet, which also aids in his overall agility.

    Instincts: As you can imagine, Mortimer is a run after catch nightmare. Not only does he have the speed and agility to outrun and avoid defenders, but regularly makes the right read as a ballcarrier. He also excels before the catch, as his catch radius is well beyond that of someone who is 5-9, and he has no problem finding and exploiting the holes in coverage.

    Polish: Mortimer does not run an incredibly diverse route tree, and his route running is average at best. While he plays tough at times, it won't be hard to find many Power Five defensive backs who are stronger than him.

    Bottom Line: It seems like an easy cop out to compare Mortimer to Atwell, but that's exactly what he is bringing to Louisville. It might be hard to get reps in the slot with Tyler Harrell and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce returning, but Mortimer could easily be Louisville's top freshman contributor next season - with a ton of long term upside to go along with it 

    (Photo of Devaughn Mortimer via AllSeminoles)

