'22 FSU Commit WR Devaughn Mortimer Flips to Louisville

The wide receiver from the Sunshine State is the 14th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On an already busy early signing period for Louisville football, the program scored arguably their biggest win of the entire 2022 cycle.

Devaughn Mortimer, a wide receiver out of Dillard HS in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and longtime commit to Florida State, announced Wednesday that he has flipped his commitment to - and signed with - the Cardinals.

Mortimer had been committed to the Seminoles since mid-March, though it is believed that the reported departure of FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Oregon led him to back off his verbal pledge. Louisville fought off West Virginia for the flip, and he also held offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Texas A&M and others.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound slot receiver comes in as the No. 41 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, the No. 50 wide receiver in the class and the No. 337 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

His composite rating of 0.8957 is not only good for top in the class for Louisville - barely edging out defensive lineman Selah Brown's 0.8950 - but he is the second-highest ranked recruit to ever commit to Louisville under head coach Scott Satterfield. Only Ja'Darien Boykin's 0.8977 in the class of 2019 ranked higher.

The Sunshine State native is the third prospect to commit to Louisville on the first day of the early signing period, joining fellow wide receiver Chris Bell and offensive tackle Makhete Gueye. He is the Cardinals' 14th commit in the '22 cycle overall.

(Photo of Devaughn Mortimer via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel)

