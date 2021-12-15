Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    '22 FSU Commit WR Devaughn Mortimer Flips to Louisville

    The wide receiver from the Sunshine State is the 14th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On an already busy early signing period for Louisville football, the program scored arguably their biggest win of the entire 2022 cycle.

    Devaughn Mortimer, a wide receiver out of Dillard HS in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and longtime commit to Florida State, announced Wednesday that he has flipped his commitment to - and signed with - the Cardinals.

    Mortimer had been committed to the Seminoles since mid-March, though it is believed that the reported departure of FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Oregon led him to back off his verbal pledge. Louisville fought off West Virginia for the flip, and he also held offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Texas A&M and others.

    The 5-foot-9, 160-pound slot receiver comes in as the No. 41 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, the No. 50 wide receiver in the class and the No. 337 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

    His composite rating of 0.8957 is not only good for top in the class for Louisville - barely edging out defensive lineman Selah Brown's 0.8950 - but he is the second-highest ranked recruit to ever commit to Louisville under head coach Scott Satterfield. Only Ja'Darien Boykin's 0.8977 in the class of 2019 ranked higher.

    Read More

    The Sunshine State native is the third prospect to commit to Louisville on the first day of the early signing period, joining fellow wide receiver Chris Bell and offensive tackle Makhete Gueye. He is the Cardinals' 14th commit in the '22 cycle overall.

    (Photo of Devaughn Mortimer via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    OF6CYJVF6NBVBODY6PZRGENMOE
    Football

    '22 FSU Commit WR Devaughn Mortimer Flips to Louisville

    just now
    5f2cf4ac-2cff-4a56-96f1-5620469513ea-FBH_VENICE_Makhete_Gueye_002
    Football

    '22 OT Makhete Gueye Commits to Louisville

    2 hours ago
    spts.bell_
    Football

    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit Chris Bell

    3 hours ago
    a3c6b11d-62f3-49bb-8525-00941fef2707-MicrosoftTeams-image_40
    Football

    Class of 2022 WR Chris Bell Commits to Louisville

    3 hours ago
    EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
    Football

    Live Updates: Louisville's 2021 Early Signing Period

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17358526_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Chris Mack, Louisville Players Said After 86-60 Win vs. Southeastern Louisiana

    17 hours ago
    thumbnail (12)
    Basketball

    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 86, Southeastern Louisiana 60

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17012533_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Ole Miss Transfer LB MoMo Sanogo Commits to Louisville

    17 hours ago