Dez Fitzpatrick's Senior Bowl Measurements Among Top in WR Group

(Photo of Dez Fitzpatrick: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports)

MOBILE, Ala. - After a long career at the University of Louisville, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is moving onto the next level. Instead of capitalizing on the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of COVID-19, the redshirt senior elected to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

His journey to the league is nearly complete, and one of the final stops along the way is to Mobile, Ala. for the Reese's Senior Bowl, an all-star game which showcases the top NFL Draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility.

Before the game gets underway on Saturday, Jan. 30, each of the players that will take part in Senior Bowl had their measurements taken, like they would at the NFL Scouting Combine. With the combine cancelled this year, this part of the pre-draft evaluation process carries more weight than it normally would in seasons past.

How did Fitzpatrick's measurements turn out? Take a look below. Positional averages provided by Mockdraftable, collected from the NFL Combine and pro days dating back to 1999, are parenthesized:

Height: 6-foot-2 and 1/8 inches (6-foot and 7/8 inches)

Weight: 202 pounds (202 pounds)

Wingspan: 80 and 5/8 inches (76 and 1/2 inches)

Arm Length: 32 and 1/2 inches (31 and 7/8 inches)

Hand Size: 9 and 1/4 inches (9 and 3/8 inches)

With the exception of hand size, Fitzpatrick is at or above-average in every one of the measurables, especially when it comes to his wingspan of around six feet and six inches.

But how does he compare to the other 17 wide receivers who are taking part in the Senior Bowl? As it turns out, pretty good. His lengthy wingspan of 80 and 5/8 inches, unsurprisingly, is the top among the Senior Bowl's wide receivers. His arm length of 32 and 1/2 inches is fourth, behind only Tennessee's Josh Palmer (33 inches), and Notre Dame's Ben Skowronek & Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace (32 and 5/8 inches).

His hand size of 9 and 1/4 inches might leave some to be desired, as it places 13th, but his other measurements and overall repertoire as a receiver more than makes up for it. For what it's worth, his height of 6-foot-2 and 1/8 inches comes in at sixth, and his weight of 202 pounds is tenth.

The Farmington Hills, Mich. native leaves the Cardinals as one of the top receivers in program history, and perhaps even one of the most underrated. In school history, he is fifth in career touchdown receptions with 21 and sixth in career receiving yards with 2,512.

This past season, Fitzpatrick led the team in receiving yards (833) and yards per catch (19.37), was second in receptions with 43, trailing only Tutu Atwell's 46. He also finished with three receiving touchdowns. Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC.

