Louisville makes Top 15 for Class of 2021 OL Diego Pounds

The University of Louisville football program has made the top five for Class of 2021 offensive lineman Diego Pounds, he announced Friday.

The Cardinals will have to fight off several in-conference foes and a few of the top names in college football if they hope to land a commitment from Pounds. Also making the cut was Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Miami, Duke, NC State and Appalachian State.

Pounds is a mammoth of a man as he is listed at six-foot-six and as high as 305-pounds according to 247Sports. ESPN has him as a four-star prospect, and a member of their ESPN300 rankings. By their metrics, he his the No. 17 player in the state of North Carolina, the No. 23 offensive tackle in the class, and the No. 256 prospect overall.

Manning primarily the left tackle position for Millbrook HS in Raleigh, NC, he is as physically imposing as you would expect for a prospect of his size. Whether he's creating rushing gaps or in pass protection, many of his defenders wind up on the ground by the end of the play. He's pretty raw as his footwork could use a little bit of coaching, but overall he has a ton of upside. Because of both his game and his physical stature, an immediate comparison would be recent Louisville draftee Mekhi Becton.

