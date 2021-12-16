Satterfield Acknowledges 'Disappointing' Regular Season, Optimistic for Louisville's Future

The head coach of the Cardinals admitted they fell well short of their goals in 2021, but remained optimistic and hopeful about the overall direction of the program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As is the case with any collegiate athletics program, a new head coach's third year at the helm is typically an indicator of how successful the remainder of their tenure will be. At that point, the program in which you guide has more of your own recruits than your predecessor's, and you normally have a large enough sample size to determine if they are the right person for the job.

Heading into Scott Satterfield's third year as the head coach of the Louisville football, there wasn't as much buzz as the offseason prior. After going 8-5 including a bowl win in his first year, the Cardinals then went 4-7 mainly due to an abysmal turnover margin.

While the buzz surrounding the program had waned, especially after Satterfield's flirtation with South Carolina, there was still hope that Louisville would have a bounce back season. Many even believed that 8-4 was in the realm of possibility.

Instead, while the Cardinals did improve on their mark from last year, they fell well short of expectation. They finished the regular season at 6-6 to go back to a bowl game, but it was a roller coaster ride the entire way.

Louisville opened up the season by getting blasted by Ole Miss in Atlanta, a game which was pretty much decided by halftime. They responded by winning three in a row, but that was then followed up by a 1-4 stretch which was marred by an inability to close in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals got back-to-back blowout wins against Syracuse and Duke to gain back some momentum - and clinch bowl eligibility - but all that came crashing down against Kentucky. For the third straight time in the rivalry, Louisville was thoroughly dominated from start to finish.

During his early signing period press conference Wednesday, which was his first time speaking to the media since that game against Kentucky, Satterfield acknowledged that Louisville fell well short of their expectations this season.

"Very disappointing to finish 6-6, quite honestly," Satterfield said. "We got high expectations for this program. ... Anytime you finish 6-6, that's average. We don't want to be an average program. We want to be one of the best programs in the country."

Since 2020 season, there had been noise amongst the Louisville fanbase regarding their displeasure with the direction of the program, with that noise reaching a fever pitch after another embarrassing loss to Kentucky. Satterfield said that he had been "aware" of the noise and that it was indicative of fans' love for the program, but that he also wants to see it succeed.

"We've got a passionate fan base, that's awesome. You want a passionate fan base. We want people to care about our program," he said. "But at the same time, nobody cares more about the program than I do. Nobody cares more than these coaches, the people that are in the building, and the players that are right down this hallway."

Between now and the start of next season, more changes are certainly coming. Louisville has already seen two position coached depart the program - as well as their head strength and conditioning coach - and more could be on the horizon after their bowl. Both Satterfield and interim AD Josh Heird have also expressed that their recruiting staff needs additional staffers.

But on the subject of recruiting, the program did staff a good step in the right direction Wednesday. They signed 17 student-athletes, headlined by high school prospects like Devaughn Mortimer and Selah Brown, as well as transfers MoMo Sanogo and Tiyon Evans.

The theme - for at least a majority of the season for Louisville - was that the program was just a play or two away from completely different season. Satterfield believes that the next crop of Cardinals that were signed, as well as the future hires he will have to make amongst his coaching and support staff, will help the program move forward.

"We're really close," he said. "I know people don't hear that, they want to hear us winning these games and we're on the top. But that's what we got to do. That's where we're headed, that's what we're gonna do. We're excited about it. I'm very optimistic about what we're where we're headed.

"I think with the additions of the guys that we'll bring in here - not only players, but also staff - is going to help us get over the hump, and we're going to win these close games. Then we'll be celebrating a lot more than what we have in the past."

Louisville still has on game left before they close out their 2021 campaign, as they are set to play in the First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force. Kickoff from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex. against the Falcons is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

