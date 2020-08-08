Newcomers bringing talent to Louisville defensive line

Louisville football needs its newcomers on the defensive line to develop into contributors.

A week into fall camp, freshmen Ja’Darien Boykin, Henry Bryant and Dezmond Tell have flashed some talent.

Defensive line coach Mark Ivey says the freshmen continue to gain confidence as they learn more about the college game.

“The development of those younger guys right now and all the way up until we play a game and throughout the season is going to be paramount,” Ivey said. “Those are three really talented young kids. They are very similar to what you see with all young guys. They are all going to be great players.”

Boykin, who was Louisville’s highest rated prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, enrolled this spring and participated in spring practices. The 6-foot Georgia native has speed and strength as a defensive end.

“When he is shining, it is bright,” Ivey said. “That guy has some explosion that is going to be hard for anybody to game plan against.”

Senior defensive lineman Jared Goldwire says Boykin will make an impact for the defense as he learns more.

“That boy’s get-off on pass rush is something ridiculous,” Goldwire said. “He is going to be a problem.”

Similar to Boykin, Tell continues to gain confidence as he makes plays according to Ivey.

Tell, a Georgia native, ranked 68th nationally for defensive tackles in last year’s recruiting class.

Ivey says the 6-foot-1, 266 pound defensive tackle has had the mentality of older players during fall camp. Tell wants to compete, regardless of who it’s against.

“He truly has a no-nonsense attitude,” Ivey said. “He is not looking at guys going ‘hey that guy is a junior or senior, I have to wait my turn.’”

Tell has showed his skills to the team’s veterans in the first week of fall camp.

“D-Tell has some of the quickest feet I have ever seen from a d-lineman,” Goldwire said. “I think he is going to developed into a really good defensive tackle.”

Bryant, who was an early enrollee this spring, was rated as the 62nd best defensive tackle. The 5-foot-11, 275-pound Florida native adds depth to the interior.

Redshirt freshman Zach Edwards is another younger defensive lineman that has competed early in fall camp.

Ivey said the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Mississippi native has the talent to be great.

“When he decides he is going to know it all and do it all right, he maybe a starter somewhere,” Ivey said.