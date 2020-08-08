Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Newcomers bringing talent to Louisville defensive line

samdraut

Louisville football needs its newcomers on the defensive line to develop into contributors.

A week into fall camp, freshmen Ja’Darien Boykin, Henry Bryant and Dezmond Tell have flashed some talent.

Defensive line coach Mark Ivey says the freshmen continue to gain confidence as they learn more about the college game.

“The development of those younger guys right now and all the way up until we play a game and throughout the season is going to be paramount,” Ivey said. “Those are three really talented young kids. They are very similar to what you see with all young guys. They are all going to be great players.”

Boykin, who was Louisville’s highest rated prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, enrolled this spring and participated in spring practices. The 6-foot Georgia native has speed and strength as a defensive end.

“When he is shining, it is bright,” Ivey said. “That guy has some explosion that is going to be hard for anybody to game plan against.”

Senior defensive lineman Jared Goldwire says Boykin will make an impact for the defense as he learns more.

“That boy’s get-off on pass rush is something ridiculous,” Goldwire said. “He is going to be a problem.”

Similar to Boykin, Tell continues to gain confidence as he makes plays according to Ivey.

Tell, a Georgia native, ranked 68th nationally for defensive tackles in last year’s recruiting class.

Ivey says the 6-foot-1, 266 pound defensive tackle has had the mentality of older players during fall camp. Tell wants to compete, regardless of who it’s against.

“He truly has a no-nonsense attitude,” Ivey said. “He is not looking at guys going ‘hey that guy is a junior or senior, I have to wait my turn.’”

Tell has showed his skills to the team’s veterans in the first week of fall camp.

“D-Tell has some of the quickest feet I have ever seen from a d-lineman,” Goldwire said. “I think he is going to developed into a really good defensive tackle.”

Bryant, who was an early enrollee this spring, was rated as the 62nd best defensive tackle. The 5-foot-11, 275-pound Florida native adds depth to the interior.

Redshirt freshman Zach Edwards is another younger defensive lineman that has competed early in fall camp.

Ivey said the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Mississippi native has the talent to be great.

“When he decides he is going to know it all and do it all right, he maybe a starter somewhere,” Ivey said. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's Defensive Line Depth Slowly Shaping Into Form in Fall Camp

Even after losing two starters on the defensive line, defensive line coach Mark Ivey believes the Cardinals are gradually building the depth necessary for what they want to achieve.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans and Kianna Smith leading teammates with work ethic

Louisville captains continue to strive to improve their games

samdraut

Louisville stressing precautions after surge in COVID-19 cases

Football team isn't affected after 29 student athletes from other fall sports teams test positive for COVID-19

samdraut

Dez Fitzpatrick focuses Louisville teammates as a leader

Louisville receiver has over 100 receptions, 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career

samdraut

Dismissed Louisville Soccer Player Releases Statement

Midfielder Cameron Wheeler, one of three Louisville men's soccer players dismissed due to an off-campus party that led to positive COVID-19 cases within the athletics program, has released a statement.

Matthew McGavic

Position flexibility sought for Louisville receivers

Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick are the leading returners for the Louisville receiving core

samdraut

Anthony Johnson asking Louisville to Continue Addressing Racial Injustice

Defensive back asks coaches to implement social justice statements during the season

samdraut

Louisville Secondary Adding New Talent with Experience

Defensive back Anthony Johnson sees growth in the secondary during fall camp

samdraut

Three Louisville Soccer Players Dismissed for Role in COVID-19 Outbreak

Three members of the Louisville men's soccer program have been dismissed from the team and three others have been suspended as a result of an off-campus party that lead to 29 positive COVID-19 tests and a temporary shutdown of four sports.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Observations from Louisville's Updated 2020 Schedule

Louisville Football had their full week-to-week 2020 schedule announced yesterday, and here are some of our takeaways from it.

Matthew McGavic