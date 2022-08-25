Brock Domann Tabbed as Louisville's Backup Quarterback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With Malik Cunningham being one of the most dynamic signal callers in all of Division I football, the Louisville football program doesn't have the arduous task of having to name a starting quarterback. In fact, the main question at the position has been determining who will be his backup.

With the season roughly one week away, the Cardinals finally have their answer. Speaking to the media Thursday, quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas revealed that former JUCO product Brock Domann won the battle for QB2.

"It was a great quarterback competition for the backup job here this fall camp ... In the end, Brock Domann, he won that competition and he's been very, very good," Thomas said.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound quarterback beat out incumbent backup Evan Conley, who has been with the program since 2019, and walk-on Nathan McElroy. Conley is still not 100 percent following offseason hip surgery, and has been inconsistent over the past two seasons, so the competition for backup quarterback mainly took place between Domann and McElroy.

"He had a great spring, great summer, and he had a great fall camp," Thomas continued. "Those other guys have, too, but Brock's really stepped up. It's his second full year in the offense, and he's a lot more comfortable with it. He's a guy that we're very excited about."

Domann joined the program last offseason, but didn't get much run in his first season with the Cardinals. His lone appearance in 2021 came in garbage time of Louisville's blowout win at Duke, rushing twice for five yards with no pass attempts.

That being said, he isn't short on experience. In seven games for Independence Community College during the 2020 season, Domann completed 108 of his 190 pass attempts for 10 touchdowns to five interceptions. For his efforts, he was named an NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention.

Domann's football journey has been a winding one. He spent 2017 and 2018 year at Ventura College while grayshirting the former season, spent the 2019 campaign at Campbell, originally planned to be at San Bernadino Valley College for 2020 but wound up at Independence.

Louisville will begin the 2022 season when they travel to upstate New York to face Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Brock Domann: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

