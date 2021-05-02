Louisville LB Dorian Etheridge Signs UDFA Deal with Falcons

The former inside linebacker for the Cardinals is joining teammate Javian Hawkins in Atlanta.

(Photo of Dorian Etheridge: Bryan Woolston, For the Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Louisville inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, his agency announced Saturday night. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker was one of seven Cardinals to go undrafted this year, joining running back Javian Hawkins tight end Ean Pfeifer, defensive lineman Jared Goldwire, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns, cornerback Marlon Character and safety Isaiah Hayes.

Of that group, four have already signed UDFA deals. Hawkins is joining Etheridge in Atlanta, Character is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Goldwire signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Playing in all eleven games while starting all but one of them, the Charleston, W. Va. native had the third-most tackles on the team with 50 (31 solo), while leading the team in tackles for loss with 9.0. His 2.5 sacks was good for third, and he was one of eight Cards to force a fumble.

Joining the program in 2017 as a three-star prospect, he finished his Louisville career with 258 tackles (148 solo), 24.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 14 pass deflections, and forced fumble and an interception in 47 games played and 43 starts.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp