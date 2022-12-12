Reports: Louisville LB Dorian Jones Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville linebacker Dorian Jones has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to reports from On3's Matt Zenitz and 247Sports' Jody Demling. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

Jones is the 10th Cardinal to announce his intentions to transfer following the end of the regular season. He joins running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell; offensive linemen Max Cabana and Luke Kandra; defensive linemen Caleb Banks, Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards; linebacker K.J. Cloyd; and cornerback Rance Conner.

Over the last two seasons, the 6-foot, 236-pound Jones has been a key component of Louisville's middle linebacker rotation. With both starting middle linebackers for UofL - MoMo Sanogo and Monty Montgomery - set to graduate after this year, Jones was in line to be a potential starter in 2023 under first year head coach Jeff Brohm.

As the primary backup to Montgomery in 2022, Jones played in all 12 games this season, plus a start against USF. He logged 33 total tackles (19 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

With Montgomery suffering a torn ACL early in the 2021 season, it was Jones who was thrust into his starting role down the second half of the season. Seeing action in 11 games and starting the final six games of the year, he tallied 48 total tackles (19 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

The Plantation, Fla. native joined the program as part of their 2019 recruiting class. His first collegiate action came in week 11 of that season against Miami, where he tore his ACL. Rebounding for the 2020 season, he played in 10 games, collecting nine tackles mainly in a special teams role.

He finishes his Cardinals career with 89 total tackles (41 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Dorian Jones: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

