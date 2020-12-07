Louisville Forward Dre Davis Named ACC Freshman of the Week

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville freshman forward Dre Davis has been named the ACC Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for games Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright was named the ACC Player of the Week.

In the Cardinals’ only game last week, Davis scored 21 points in UofL’s 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky, adding two rebounds and two assists while connecting on 7-of-9 shots from the field. His 21 points are the most scored by a UofL player this year and the most by a Louisville freshman since V.J. King scored 24 at Virginia in 2017.

Coupled with the 20 points and nine rebounds that redshirt freshman Jae’Lyn Withers scored in the previous game against Prairie View A & M, it is the first time in UofL history in which different freshmen scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games. Only four teams in Louisville history have had freshmen score 20 or more points in a game during a season.

Honored on the 2020 Wade Houston Tipoff Classic All-Tournament team, Davis has started the first four games of the season and is the Cardinals second-leading scorer (12.3 ppg) while connecting on 55.2 percent of his field goals, adding 4.0 rebounds per game and a team-high four total blocked shots.

Davis is the first UofL player to earn the honor since David Johnson on Jan. 20, 2020.

Davis has helped Louisville win its first four games of the season, playing those four at home in the KFC Yum! Center in a seven-day period. The Cardinals moved into both major polls this week, debuting at No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 24 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.