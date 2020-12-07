SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville Forward Dre Davis Named ACC Freshman of the Week

University of Louisville PR

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville freshman forward Dre Davis has been named the ACC Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for games Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright was named the ACC Player of the Week.

In the Cardinals’ only game last week, Davis scored 21 points in UofL’s 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky, adding two rebounds and two assists while connecting on 7-of-9 shots from the field. His 21 points are the most scored by a UofL player this year and the most by a Louisville freshman since V.J. King scored 24 at Virginia in 2017.

Coupled with the 20 points and nine rebounds that redshirt freshman Jae’Lyn Withers scored in the previous game against Prairie View A&M, it is the first time in UofL history in which different freshmen scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games. Only four teams in Louisville history have had freshmen score 20 or more points in a game during a season.

Honored on the 2020 Wade Houston Tipoff Classic All-Tournament team, Davis has started the first four games of the season and is the Cardinals second-leading scorer (12.3 ppg) while connecting on 55.2 percent of his field goals, adding 4.0 rebounds per game and a team-high four total blocked shots.

Davis is the first UofL player to earn the honor since David Johnson on Jan. 20, 2020.

Davis has helped Louisville win its first four games of the season, playing those four at home in the KFC Yum! Center in a seven-day period. The Cardinals moved into both major polls this week, debuting at No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 24 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's ACC/Big Ten Challenge vs. Wisconsin Postponed

It's the Cardinals' second impacted game since announcing an indefinite pause due to COVID-19.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Men's Basketball Cracks AP Top 25

The Cardinals vault into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Releases Response From NCAA

The NCAA has responded to Louisville's response regarding the Notice of Allegations against the men's basketball program.

MatthewMcGavic

Class of 2022 SF Tae Davis Commits to Louisville

The Warren Central small forward becomes the first commitment for the Louisville men's basketball program in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Head Coach Scott Satterfield to Stay at Louisville

The second-year head coach of the Cardinals tells the Courier-Journal that he will not be leaving the university for South Carolina.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Interviews with South Carolina

The name of the second-year head coach of the Cardinals once again comes up regarding the vacant position at South Carolina.

MatthewMcGavic

Carlik Jones Named Wade Houston Tipoff Classic MVP

The graduate transfer guard is averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists through four games for Louisville men's basketball.

University of Louisville PR

Louisville Men's Basketball Pauses Activities, Cancels Game vs. UNCG Due to COVID-19

A positive test within the Louisville men's basketball program brings forth the Cardinals' first cancellation of the season.

MatthewMcGavic

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. UNC Greensboro

The Cardinals conclude their five game home-stand to begin the 2020-21 season by hosting UNC Greensboro

MatthewMcGavic

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. UNC Greensboro

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's matchup with the UNC Greensboro Spartans

MatthewMcGavic