Top-Ranked In-State '27 QB Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's efforts in the Class of 2027 have netted them another in-state product - this time it's the best signal caller in the Commonwealth.

Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic's Dre'Mail Carothers, who is the No. 1 quarterback in the state of Kentucky, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose UofL over held offers from North Carolina, Oregon State, South Florida and others.

Following Jack Sorgi's decommitment (and subsequent commitment to Wisconsin), Carothers was identified as Louisville's next primary quarterback target in the cycle, getting offered back in early March. He's also coming off of an official visit to campus earlier this month.

Carothers is the fourth 2027 prospect in the class since the calendar flipped June to give his verbal pledge to UofL following an official visit. Lithonia (Ga.) HS running back A.J. Tillman Jr. committed back on June 1, while Albany (Ga.) Westover offensive lineman Kyson Mallard and Ben Davis (Ind.) Indianapolis safety Keontay Toomer did so June 9. The Cards hosted 27 prospects for official visits during the weekends of May 29 and June 5.

He's is also their fifth 2027 prospect overall to commit during this span, with Versailles (KY.) Woodford County linebacker Darrian Tomlin giving his verbal pledge to Louisville on June 8.

On top of being the top-ranked quarterback in the state of Kentucky, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound signal caller ranks as high as the seventh-ranked prospect in the state of Kentucky and 24th-ranked quarterback in the nation, per On3/Rivals' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 882 prospect in the Class of 2027.

Carothers put together a prolific junior campaign for Owensboro Catholic. He completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts, throwing for 4,022 yards and 49 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, while rushing for 111 yards and a score. He helped guide the Aces to a 13-2 record and a berth in the KHSAA Class 2A state championship, falling 33-28 to Lexington Christian.

Carothers is now the sixth in-state prospect to commit to Louisville. He joins Tomlin, Trinity teammates defensive lineman Sebastian Blue and cornerback Allen Evans IV, Christian Academy of Louisville wide receiver Ja'Hyde Brown and Bryan Station safety Jordan Haskins.

His commitment now puts Louisville at a 17-man 2027 recruiting class. It ranks at 28th in the nation, which is roughly on pace to be the best in school history.

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(Photo of Dre'Mail Carothers via University of Louisville Athletics)