Eight Cardinals Receive 2021 All-ACC Honors

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Led by redshirt junior offensive guard Caleb Chandler, eight University of Louisville football players were named to the Atlantic Coast Conference Teams released by the ACC on Tuesday.



Overall, four UofL players made first, second or third teams, while four others earned All-ACC Honorable Mention plaudits.



Chandler became only the second UofL offensive lineman to earn first team accolades, joining former teammate MekhiBecton, who was a first team selection at offensive tackle in 2019.



The Jefferson, Ga., native graded out over 85 percent in all 12 games and helped lead one of the nation's top offensive units. The Cardinals averaged 211.3 yards on the ground per game, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Overall, the offense finished the regular season averaging 450.2 yards per game and averaged 31.9 points per contest.



The Cardinals put two players from their defense on the second team in junior linebacker Yasir Abdullah and sophomore cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. Abdullah led the team with 9.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 12 games as a starter. The 9.0 sacks were the most by a UofL player since Devonte Fields recorded 11.0 in 2015.



Abdullah, who registered 52 tackles from his outside linebacker position, was credited with a season high 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in a win at Florida State and recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in a win over Syracuse.



Despite playing in only eight games after suffering a knee injury, Clark was named second team for back-to-back seasons. The Richmond, Va., native tied for fifth in the league with three interceptions and nine pass break-ups, while tallying 40 tackles.



A former walk-on, Ford led the team with 47 receptions for 530 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He recorded four more receptions in six games, including an eight-catch, 100-yard performance in a 42-35 victory over UCF. He also registered six catches for 52 yards versus Florida State and ended the regular season with six receptions for 68 yards.



Center Cole Bentley, a starter in 11 games, led one of the nation's most potent offenses. The Cardinals averaged 211.3 yards on the ground per game, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Overall, the offense finished the regular season averaging 450.2 yards per game and averaged 31.9 points per contest.



Three other defenders earned honorable mention accolades in linebacker C.J. Avery and safeties Qwynnterrio Cole and Kenderick Duncan.



A three-year starter, Avery led the Cardinals in tackles for the third-straight year after finishing the regular season with 87 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 12 games at middle linebacker. The Grenada, Miss., native recorded a season high 12 tackles at Wake Forest and added 10 versus Clemson.



An Alcorn State transfer, Cole started all 12 games and finished the regular season second in tackles with 78, including a career best 15 in the regular season finale versus Kentucky.



Duncan, a Georgia Southern transfer, started 12 games at safety finishing third on the team with 77 tackles. He opened the year with 10 stops versus Mississippi and added 10 tackles against Syracuse.

(Photo of Kei’Trel Clark via University of Louisville Athletics)

