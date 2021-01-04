Eight Former Cards Reach 2020 NFL Playoffs

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - It wasn’t perfect, at times it was far from pretty, but the National Football somehow found a way to reach the proverbial finish line.

Despite dealing with numerous complications from COVID-19 that caused several games to get postponed over the course of the 2020 season, the NFL was able to complete all 256 regular season without a single cancellation.

With the 2020 regular season now officially in the rear view mirror, the NFL Playoffs are now back, starting with Wild Card Weekend this Saturday.

As you can expect, several former Cardinals will be competing for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. Heading into the playoffs, eight former Louisville football players are on rosters for the 14 teams that clinched playoff berths:

Jaire Alexander (Cornerback - Green Bay Packers)

James Burgess (Outside Linebacker - Green Bay Packers)

Sheldon Rankins (Defensive Tackle - New Orleans Saints)

Senorise Perry (Running Back - Tennessee Titans)

Geron Christian (Offensive Lineman - Washington Football Team)

Josh Harvey-Clemons (Linebacker - Washington Football Team)

Lamar Jackson (Quarterback - Baltimore Ravens)

Trevon Young (Defensive End - Cleveland Browns)

Of course, the first player that jumps off the page for most fans is Lamar Jackson. After struggling in the first half of the season, the former Heisman Trophy winner and reigning NFL MVP guided Baltimore to five straight victories to end the regular season, clinching a wild card playoff berth and the No. 5 seed in the AFC on the final day of the regular season.

Jackson finished with 2,757 yards & 26 touchdowns through the air, with an additional 1,005 yards & seven touchdowns on the ground. The Ravens will face the No. 4 Tennessee Titans in a rematch of last year's playoff loss, with kickoff scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10 at 1:05 p.m. EST on ESPN and ABC.

As good as a Jackson down the stretch in the follow up season to his MVP year, the only former Cardinal to earn an invitation the Pro Bowl this season was actually Jaire Alexander. The cornerback has developed into one of the top young defenders in the league, collecting 51 total tackles (40 solo), 13 pass defenses, an interception and a sack that resulted in a safety.

Alexander's Green Bay Packers, led by MVP frontrunner quarterback Aaron Rodgers, clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC as well as a first round bye. They will be facing the lowest-remaining seed in the conference for the Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 16 or Sunday, Jan. 17.

But he's not the only cheesehead with Louisville ties. After being cut by the New York Jets over the previous offseason, outside linebacker James Burgess signed with Green Bay prior to Week 7. He played in four games, collecting three solo tackles, before landing on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. It is unclear if he will be ready for the playoffs.

Sheldon Rankins has dealt with a slew of injuries over the course of his NFL career, including an MCL injury that sidelined him for most of the month of November, but the backup defensive tackle for New Orleans is at full strength heading into the postseason.

Collecting 20 tackles (13 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, nine QB hits, and one pass defense during the regular season, he will be helping the No. 2 seeded Saints work past the No. 7 Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 4:40 p.m. EST on CBS.

Senorise Perry joined the Titans just before the start of the regular season for his fourth team in seven years in the league, but has been seldom used by Tennessee. The running back has been used primarily on special teams, collecting three tackles (two solo), and rushing just twice for nine yards. Barring injuries to 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and the other back in front of him, don't expect Perry to see much action against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Unfortunately, don't anticipate seeing the remaining three former Louisville players taking the gridiron in the playoffs. While the Washington Football Team has a pair of former Cards, offensive tackle Geron Christian and linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, both are on reserve lists. Christian has been on injured reserve with a torn MCL since Nov. 19, and Harvey-Clemons in on the Opt-Out list. No. 4 Washington takes on the No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 8:15 p.m. EST on NBC.

The same can be said for defensive end Trevon Young, as he is currently on Cleveland's injured reserve as well. Considering he was placed on IR back in July of last year, don't expect him to come off and suit up for the No. 6 Browns in their rematch against the No. 5 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 8:15 p.m. on NBC.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp