Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Signee Ashton Gillotte

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and defensive end Ashton Gillotte is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Gillotte:

Prospect: Ashton Gillotte

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) HS

Frame: Wingspan is long, lower body is well built. Has potential to add 10-20 pounds to frame depending on role at the next level.

Athleticism: Three-sport athlete with backgrounds in track and field & weightlifting. As a result, burst off the line of scrimmage is impressive and can deliver solid hits to ball carriers.

Instincts: Shoots the gap with relative ease when lined up on the inside. Adept at using hands to shed blocks at the point of attack. Takes good angles in pursuit of ball carriers and rarely over-pursues. Does not give up on the play.

Polish: Gillotte is a versatile pass rusher with an above-average power move. He can line up in a three-point stance and also be a stand-up edge rusher. No matter where or how he's lined up, he is able to find a way into the backfield.

Bottom Line: Thanks to his athletic background, Gillotte is a chess piece for the defensive line and can be used in a variety of sets and schemes. Adding his motor, and he's someone who you always have to keep an eye on until the whistle blows.

Ashton Gillotte's Junior Year Highlights:

