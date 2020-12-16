Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee Bralyn Oliver

(Photo of Bralyn Oliver: Independent Mail File via Post Crescent)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and safety Bralyn Oliver is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is SI All-American’s full evaluation of Oliver:

Prospect: Bralyn Oliver

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

Status: SI All-American Watch List Candidate

Frame: Tall. Average shoulder and chest width. High waist. Long, tightly-would lower half. Ample room for more mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Good speed and outstanding burst. Light feet; pops in and out of cuts with little wasted motion. Functional play strength. Adequate ball skills. Flexible enough to flip hips and sprint, but not exceptionally fluid. Willing and aggressive offering run support from secondary.

Instincts: Plays fast, rarely hesitating unless unnecessary. Tracks ball well in air. Reads quarterback’s eyes and guard keys to stay step ahead of peers. Willing, aggressive tackler in run support.

Polish: Fluid back peddler. Breaks toward ball with lightning speed upon diagnosing play. Understands leverage in one-on-one coverage, though overall technique needs refining. Tracks ball well in air, but suspect hands at best.

Bottom Line: Louisville plans to play Oliver as its deep center fielder, the perfect role for a player with his burst and instincts. Could develop into more multi-faceted defender with additional weight, but profiles as multi-year starter in Cardinals’ secondary regardless.

Bralyn Oliver's Junior Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp