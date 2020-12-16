FootballBasketballOther Sports
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Signee Christian Pedersen

Louisville Report breaks down 2021 Louisville football tight end signee Christian Pedersen
(Photo of Christian Pedersen: Hudl)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and tight end Christian Pedersen is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Pedersen:

Prospect: Christian Pedersen
Position: Tight End
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
School: San Mateo (Calif.) Juniperro Serra

Frame: Built similarly to larger wide receivers, but just so happens to play tight end. Lower body is fairly strong. Good wingspan, and size in general.

Athleticism: Has great burst off the line of scrimmage for a tight end, can cover a lot of ground in little time thanks to his lower body strength. Good stride in the open field.

Instincts: Has a good feel for pre-snap & post-snap motions in a San Mateo offense similar to Louisville's. Knows where he needs to be from both a blocking tight end & H-Back standpoint. Fights through contact and dives for extra yards as a ballcarrier. Pull blocks set up inside zone runs nicely.

Polish: Route running in the flats and middle portion of the field is a strong suit as a receiver. Blocking is as expected from a receiving tight end, but does have flashes of brilliance in that regard.

Bottom Line: Pedersen is tailor made to play H-Back in Louisville's offensive system. He's a solid receiving threat out of the backfield and can be a mismatch for linebackers, while also being an asset in the inside runs out of the pistol that Louisville likes to run.

Christian Pedersen's Junior Year Highlights:

