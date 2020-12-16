Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OLB Signee Jackson Hamilton

(Photo of Jackson Hamilton: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and outside linebacker Jackson Hamilton is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Hamilton:

Prospect: Jackson Hamilton

Position: Outside Linebacker

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

School: Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic

Frame: Solid length, average frame. Could use additional weight depending on role at the next level. Good speed and acceleration.

Athleticism: Has speed the translates well both in the intermediate and deep part of the field. Able to make the necessary cuts and adjustments to stay in solid one-on-one coverage. Close out speed in zone is superb.

Instincts: Pre-snap play recognition, as well as patience when reading and reacting to plays is next level. Does not make rash rash decisions that put him out of place to make the play.

Polish: Hamilton is a cerebral defender, with enough athleticism to allow him to make the play with authority. He experience at both outside linebacker and secondary make him a threat at several levels.

Bottom Line: Whether in zone or man, or at linebacker or safety, Hamilton is a defensive Swiss Army Knife. Has potential to be inserted into a moneybacker type role once at Louisville.

Jackson Hamilton's Junior Year Highlights:

