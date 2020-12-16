Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville ILB Signee Jaylin Alderman

(Photo of Jaylin Alderman (white & yellow): Hudl)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and inside linebacker Jaylin Alderman is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Alderman:

Prospect: Jaylin Alderman

Position: Inside Linebacker

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS

Frame: Slightly undersized for the Power 5 level. Could use an extra 10-20 pounds once on campus.

Athleticism: Runs well when locking onto a defender. Film doesn't do him much justice when displaying athleticism, particularly because of his style of play.

Instincts: Excels at reading and reacting to plays and finding the proper gap, particularly on runs and short throws. A hard tackler who can stop plays dead in their tracks and maybe even force a turnover.

Polish: Alderman's ability to cover and stop the run is set up by his ability to keep his hip pointing forward at all times with his good lateral quickness. Cover skills are decent, though could present mismatch due to frame.

Bottom Line: Alderman is someone who in time could fill the role that Monty Montgomery currents has. Might not start immediately, but has a lot of upside down the ro.

