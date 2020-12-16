FootballBasketballOther Sports
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville ILB Signee Jaylin Alderman

Louisville Report breaks down 2021 Louisville football inside linebacker signee Jaylin Alderman
Jaylin Alderman's Hudl

(Photo of Jaylin Alderman (white & yellow): Hudl)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and inside linebacker Jaylin Alderman is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Alderman:

Prospect: Jaylin Alderman
Position: Inside Linebacker
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds
School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS

Frame: Slightly undersized for the Power 5 level. Could use an extra 10-20 pounds once on campus.

Athleticism: Runs well when locking onto a defender. Film doesn't do him much justice when displaying athleticism, particularly because of his style of play. 

Instincts: Excels at reading and reacting to plays and finding the proper gap, particularly on runs and short throws. A hard tackler who can stop plays dead in their tracks and maybe even force a turnover.

Polish: Alderman's ability to cover and stop the run is set up by his ability to keep his hip pointing forward at all times with his good lateral quickness. Cover skills are decent, though could present mismatch due to frame.

Bottom Line: Alderman is someone who in time could fill the role that Monty Montgomery currents has. Might not start immediately, but has a lot of upside down the ro.

Jaylin Alderman's Junior Year Highlights:

