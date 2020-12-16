Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Signee Ryheem Craig

(Photo of Ryheem Craig: Hudl)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and defensive end Ryheem Craig is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Craig:

Prospect: Ryheem Craig

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 212 pounds

School: Taylorsville (N.C.) Alexander Central

Frame: Long arms, good overall frame. Could easily add 20-30 pounds at the next level.

Athleticism: Also participates in track & field (100 meters, 200 meters, shot put). Has a relentless motor and can speed around tackles via either his arms or legs.

Instincts: Has an above-average ability to diagnose the play pre-snap. Can find the right gaps to either pursue the quarterback or reside in passing lanes.

Polish: Craig is solid down-lineman, with a set of swim & spin moves that can give offensive tackles fits. He rarely breaks assignment, and can get involved in the play even on the opposite side of the field.

Bottom Line: He will be a solid addition for the Cardinals, and should have a relatively seamless transition to Louisville given the scheme that Alexander Central plays. Weight needs to be added, but otherwise he has a ton of upside.

Ryheem Craig's Junior Year Highlights:

