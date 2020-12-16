Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Signee TJ Quinn

(Photo of TJ Quinn: Dave Sundin/Valdosta Daily Times)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and safety TJ Quinn is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Quinn:

Prospect: TJ Quinn

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

School: Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes

Frame: Good frame and a windspan that allows him to completely wrap up ball carriers. Powerful lower body that makes him an open field threat.

Athleticism: Great speed, impressive acceleration, and can jump out of the gym. Very fluid in his lateral movements.

Instincts: Like many in the class, his pre-snap play recognition, as well as patience when reading and reacting to plays is next level. When he does diagnose the play, he is able to close in fairy quickly, particularly on runs play or when in zone coverage.

Polish: Quinn has a very high football IQ, and an incredible tackling ability. He can meet receivers ballcarriers at the point of attack while in zone, and can stay at their hip when in man.

Bottom Line: He fits the mold of what Louisville is trying to attempt on defense, in that he is a versatile defender thanks to his speed and cerebral nature.

TJ Quinn's Junior Year Highlights:

