Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Signee Vic Mullen

(Photo of Vic Mullen: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Early Signing Period for the Class of 2021 is here, and tight end Victor "Vic" Mullen is now officially part of the Louisville football program after inking his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Mullen:

Prospect: Victor Mullen

Position: Tight End

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 255 pounds

School: Ottawa (Ill.) Marquette

Frame: Solid frame, is usually one of the bigger players on the field at any given time. Appears to be lighter than listed. Broad shoulders that help with blocking.

Athleticism: Has the amount of speed you would normally expect from a blocking tight end. Acceleration could use some work. Strong arm strength locks up blockers and also comes in hand when securing passes.

Instincts: Has an offensive lineman's mentality. Plays his role well on the line of scrimmage to allow running backs the space needed, and has no issue running downfield to throw blocks for other receivers.

Polish: Mullen delivers in situations when asked to block. Work in the passing game could use refining, but has carved a niche in the red zone like most tight ends, as well as on inside curl routes.

Bottom Line: Mullen is a nice addition to Louisville's offensive scheme, and has potential to be the next Ean Pfeifer as he's more tight end than H-Back. He eats up blocks to allow the offense to thrive without being directly involved in the play.

Vic Mullen's Junior Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp