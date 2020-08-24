SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville fans updated on plans for 2020 season

samdraut

Louisville football season ticket holders were contacted today, Aug. 24 on information on plans for attending games at Cardinal Stadium this season.

With concerns around the spread of COVID-19, Louisville reduced stadium capacity to 30%, which allows seating to be appropriately socially distanced.

"UofL leadership continues to work collaboratively with the Governor's office and others to craft a safe, flexible ticketing and operation plan for fans at a reduced stadium capacity," the release sent to fans states.

Louisville expects to admit around 18,000 fans per game within the 60,800 seat stadium.

The current plan is subject to change as the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop.

Safety measures including temperature checks, face covering requirements and social distancing are required for fans. Additional staffing at entrances are being added for temperature and bag checks.

The ticket office and store at Gate 2 is being removed to accommodate 16 openings and 32 entrances to the stadium at that one location.

In an effort to give season ticket holders an equal opportunity to attend games this fall, UofL contacted all fans with information reflecting their individual status and options, according to the release. 

The team held its virtual kickoff luncheon earlier today.

Louisville kicks off its season against Western Kentucky (WKU) Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

Football

