Louisville's Final Two Games Altered Due to Miami COVID-19 Issues

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Louisville Players: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Once again, the University of Louisville's football schedule finds themselves at the mercy at the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This time, however, it was not due to any issues with the Cardinals themselves.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday night that due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Miami football program, the Hurricanes' next two games would have to be postponed. As a result, several ACC programs had to have some of their contests rearranged, including Louisville.

The Cardinals game vs. Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, is now slated for Saturday, Nov. 28. Louisville's previously scheduled Black Friday road matchup with Boston College on Nov. 27 is now set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The schedule changes push the end of Louisville's season back one week, and the Cardinals now have a third bye for the week of Dec. 5.

Related: Scott Satterfield Talks Javian Hawkins, Recaps Virginia & Previews Syracuse

This is the second time in which Louisville has had games altered due to COVID-19. Their last game vs. Virginia had to be postponed one week after the Cards were forced to pause all team activities due to an outbreak within the program.

Louisville is set to retake the gridiron when they host the Syracuse Orange this weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

