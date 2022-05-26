Skip to main content

Kickoff Times Released for Louisville's First Three Games of 2022 Season

The Cardinals have a healthy amount of prime time games to start the upcoming season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the start of the 2022 season for the Louisville football program now officially 100 days away, the Cardinals have learned the kickoff times and TV designations for their first three games of the upcoming season.

Each of the three games will kickoff in prime time, starting with a road trip up to Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3. The season-opener against the Orange will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

Louisville will embark on another road trip the next week, traveling down to Orlando, Fla. on Friday, Sept. 9 for a rematch with UCF, who the Cardinals beat 42-35 this past year. That game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

Finally, Louisville will make their season debut at Cardinal Stadium by taking on Florida State on Friday, Sept. 16. Kickoff against the Seminoles is set for 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Louisville finished last season with an overall mark of 6-7 and 4-4 in ACC play, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. However, the Cardinals return several impact playmakers, such as quarterback Malik Cunningham, and welcome the 14th-ranked transfer class plus the 34th-ranked high school class.

(Photo of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

