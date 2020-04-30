Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Brothers Dez and Christian Fitzpatrick replicating competition together

samdraut

Dez Fitzpatrick hasn’t been alone in workouts this offseason.

The fifth-year senior is joined by his brother Christian Fitzpatrick, a freshman who arrived on campus for the spring semester after signing with Louisville football in December.

The two brothers try to replicate typical competition in the weight room from teammates with themselves. With workout plans designed by strength and conditioning coach Mike Sirignano, Dez and Christian can go against a teammate during workouts.

“We try to compete against the times,” Dez Fitzpatrick said. “We are trying to push ourselves to that threshold Coach Mike will push us.”

With 111 receptions for 1,756 yards and 18 touchdowns in his college career, Dez Fitzpatrick is a proven playmaker on the outside. Christian has been able to use Dez’s experience at the college level as a learning tool.

“That opportunity for him to have someone he trusts coming in, I feel like it’s more comfortable as an incoming freshman during all these tough times, he can lean on somebody to show him growth,” Dez Fitzpatrick said.

Christian Fitzpatrick, arrived to Louisville as the 71 ranked receiver nationally and 16 ranked player in Michigan by Rivals. Christian participated in spring practices before it was cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dez Fitzpatrick admitted that his younger brother learned the offense faster than he did last spring after Scott Satterfield was hired as the program’s head coach.

“He is a quick learner, he was always asking me questions,” Dez Fitzpatrick said. “He is playing behind me, it where a little brother looks up to his big brother, try to see what do to.”

Before Christian Fitzpatrick arrived on campus, the two brothers had never played on the same football team.

“To think that the first time playing on the same field will be in college at the University of Louisville will be pretty special,” Dez Fitzpatrick said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA recommends delaying one-time transfer rule

The NCAA Board of Directors has recommended delaying voting on the proposed one-time transfer rule because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Matthew McGavic

Malik Williams demanding consistency from himself

Senior wants to be consistent vocal leader for Louisville underclassmen

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 S Jordan Lovett

The three-star prospect out of Radcliff includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Malik Williams considered NBA, but wanted to return to Louisville

Forward averaged 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds as a junior for the Cardinals

samdraut

Malik Williams "would have been able to play" in postseason

Despite an ankle injury, Louisville forward/center Malik Williams believes he "would have been able to play" had the ACC & NCAA Tournaments not been cancelled.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora projected as late second-round pick in The Athletic's 2020 NBA Mock Draft 5.0

The Louisville forward heads out west in the latest NBA mock draft released by The Athletic's Sam Vecenie

Matthew McGavic

NCAA moves towards allowing student-athletes compensation by sponsors

The NCAA Board of Governors is moving towards student-athletes receiving compensation via third-party sponsorships and endorsements.

Matthew McGavic

Dan McDonnell wants increased roster limits for 2021 college baseball season

In order to give college baseball some roster management relief, Louisville Baseball head coach Dan McDonnell wants the NCAA to increase the 27 & 35 man roster limits for next season.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville infielder Andrew Benefield enters transfer portal

The sophomore infielder will be leaving the program, head coach Dan McDonnell confirmed on Tuesday.

Matthew McGavic

Seygan Robins entering the transfer portal

Sophomore is the second guard to enter transfer portal this week

samdraut