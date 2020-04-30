Brothers Dez and Christian Fitzpatrick replicating competition together

Dez Fitzpatrick hasn’t been alone in workouts this offseason.

The fifth-year senior is joined by his brother Christian Fitzpatrick, a freshman who arrived on campus for the spring semester after signing with Louisville football in December.

The two brothers try to replicate typical competition in the weight room from teammates with themselves. With workout plans designed by strength and conditioning coach Mike Sirignano, Dez and Christian can go against a teammate during workouts.

“We try to compete against the times,” Dez Fitzpatrick said. “We are trying to push ourselves to that threshold Coach Mike will push us.”

With 111 receptions for 1,756 yards and 18 touchdowns in his college career, Dez Fitzpatrick is a proven playmaker on the outside. Christian has been able to use Dez’s experience at the college level as a learning tool.

“That opportunity for him to have someone he trusts coming in, I feel like it’s more comfortable as an incoming freshman during all these tough times, he can lean on somebody to show him growth,” Dez Fitzpatrick said.

Christian Fitzpatrick, arrived to Louisville as the 71 ranked receiver nationally and 16 ranked player in Michigan by Rivals. Christian participated in spring practices before it was cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dez Fitzpatrick admitted that his younger brother learned the offense faster than he did last spring after Scott Satterfield was hired as the program’s head coach.

“He is a quick learner, he was always asking me questions,” Dez Fitzpatrick said. “He is playing behind me, it where a little brother looks up to his big brother, try to see what do to.”

Before Christian Fitzpatrick arrived on campus, the two brothers had never played on the same football team.

“To think that the first time playing on the same field will be in college at the University of Louisville will be pretty special,” Dez Fitzpatrick said.