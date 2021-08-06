Five Breakout Candidates for Louisville Football in 2021

The Cardinals have had plenty of breakout performances in their first two season under head coach Scott Satterfield. So who could we expect in year three?

(Photo of Ashton Gillotte via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the first two years under head coach Scott Satterfield have had a fair share of peaks and valleys, there have been quite a few breakout performances. Players like Tutu Atwell, Javian Hawkins, Kei'Trel Clark and Monty Montgomery are just a few that immediately come to mind.

With spring practice and summer workouts in the rear view mirror, and fall camp on the horizon, a few players have already started to turn heads and signal a potential breakout year in 2021. In fact, here are five players that have the potential to burst into the scene in year three of the Scott Satterfield era:

Tyler Harrell

It's going to be tough for Louisville to replace the production left as a result of wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick departing for the NFL. Braden Smith, Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall will receive a lion's share of the targets, but the coaching staff has loved how Tyler Harrell has emerged over the course of the offseason, particularly his speed.

"I think our fastest time was Tyler Harrell, who ran I think it's probably the fastest 40 that I've witnessed personally since I've been coaching," Satterfield said when discussing Louisville's in-house Pro Day during the spring. "The clocks were anywhere from a 4.19 to a 4.26 in the 40, so he can run, and we're going to try to utilize that speed this fall hopefully."

Harrell said earlier this summer that he has been motivated knowing he will have to step up in the absence of so much talent in the WR room. A redshirt sophomore, the Miami native has just two receptions for 36 yards in his collegiate career up to this point.

Ashton Gillotte

At this point, it's hard to find a defensive coach at Louisville who has not sung true freshman defensive end Ashton Gillotte's praises. Ever since he arrived on campus as an early enrollee, he has been turning heads left and right.

"That cat is quick, man," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said in spring ball. "He's quick, and he plays with a relentless effort. We're excited to have him on his defense in here as early as he is right now." Defensive line coach Mark Ivey added that "his athletic ability is gonna take him a long ways."

Not only has he impressed on the practice fields, he's also done so in the weight room. He came onto campus at 6-foot 2 and 212-pounds, and after an entire spring and summer of workouts, is up to 253 pounds. Combine his work ethic on both the practice fields and the weight room, and he has worked his way up the second on the preseason depth chart.

Trevor Reid

Reid hasn't seen a ton of playing time since joining the program last season from Georgia Military College (JUCO), appearing exclusively on special teams in 2020. But with Adonis Boone making the move to right guard, Trevor Reid is being elevated to starting left tackle, and he has impressed so far.

"Trevor Reid is a guy that I think has really stepped his game up. He is one of the more athletic lineman in the country," Satterfield said during spring ball. "He's 6-5, 305 pounds, he can do a backflip. Being able to do a backflip is one thing, but learning how to block is another, and he's done a great job with that."

Kenderick Duncan

It's hard to consider 2021 to potentially be a 'breakout' year for safety Kenderick Duncan considering his resume from Georgia Southern, being named a First-Team All-Sun Belt selection by PFF last season. But according to the defensive coaching staff, he could have a year like cornerback Kei'Trel Clark had last season.

"I expect Kenderick to come in and play like a All-ACC player, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said in the spring. "He's a smart cat man, that understands what we're doing, like I said before he was in a similar defense. He's teaching these young guys our calls and checks, and things of that nature. He's just another quarterback on the field, that's awesome to have back there."

Marvin Dallas

Between an injury vs. Florida State and playing behind Rodjay Burns, outside linebacker Marvin Dallas didn't see much action in 2020. He appeared in six games, and logged just two tackles an a fumble recovery.

But so far in the offseason, he has really put in the work. After spring ball had concluded, he was voted as the 'Most Improved' player on the entire defense. With Burns gone, Dallas is now the starter at the 'Card' OLB position, and could very well be a force on the edge alongside Yasir Abdullah and Nick Okeke.

