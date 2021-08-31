Five Former Cardinals Waived on NFL's 53-Man Roster Deadline

Nine total former Louisville football players were cut or waived during training camp and the preseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Football League is one of the most popular leagues in all of North America, with millions of viewers each and every Sunday. But it is also a business, and sometimes, tough business decisions have to be made.

On the league's Tuesday deadline for its 32 clubs to reduce their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the 2021 season, five former members of the Louisville football program learned this lesson the hard way, as they were waived from their respective teams.

Running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick were both waived by the Tennessee Titans, cornerback Marlon Character was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, linebacker/safety Josh Harvey-Clemons was outright released by the Miami Dolphins, and running back Reggie Bonnafon was waived by the Carolina Panthers with an injury designation.

There is chance a team claims them on waivers, but it is unlikely due to most teams having already reached their 53-man threshold. Once they clear waivers, most will likely ink practice squad deals with the team that waived them.

Unfortunately for Hawkins, this is his second time being cut during the current preseason. Picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons, he was waived prior to the third and final week of the preseason, then picked up two days before the Titans' final preseason game. He logged 20 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games between Atlanta and Tennessee.

While the Titans traded three picks to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft and take Fitzpatrick in the fourth round, his cut does not come as much surprise. He struggled mightily in training camp with drops, and only logged three receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games for Tennessee.

Character did just enough to make it past the 85-man and 80-man roster cut deadlines, but couldn't quite stand out enough for the Chiefs to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster. He logged five tackles (three solo) and a pass deflections, all coming in Kansas City's first and third preseason games. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Harvey-Clemons was cut by the Washington Football Team after the 2020 season, and signed by the Dolphins prior to their second game of the preseason. But like Character, didn't stand out enough to crack the final roster. He had just five tackles (three solo) and a pass deflection in two games.

Bonnafon didn't get a chance to show what he can do this preseason, as he has been battling an undisclosed injury. But since he was waived with an injury designation, he will revert to Carolina's injured reserved should he go unclaimed on waivers. However, the caveat is that he would be out for the 2021 season unless he reaches an injury settlement.

In total, nine former Cardinals were were waived or released during training camp. Prior to Tuesday's deadline, inside linebacker James Burgess was cut from the San Francisco 49ers, nose tackle Brandon Dunn was waived by the Houston Texans, tight end Cole Hikutini was waived with an injury designation by the New York Giants, and nose tackle Jared Goldwire informed the Los Angeles Chargers of his retirement from football.

Louisville heads into the 2021 NFL season with 11 alumni on 53-man rosters across the league.

(Photo of Dez Fitzpatrick: Jason Getz - USA TODAY Sports)

